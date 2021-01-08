Orangeburg County School District sports resume Jan. 19; in-person spectators not allowed

Orangeburg County School District will resume varsity winter sports on Jan. 19. No in-person spectators will be allowed except college scouts.

The decision comes after student athletes in districts throughout the state began regional athletic competition last week.

“With at least five of the fifty 12th grade student athletes being scouted for athletic scholarships, I think I speak for all of us in saying that giving our senior student athletes the opportunity to pursue post-secondary endeavors without cost was a priority,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a press release.

The district says the decision was made in collaboration with athletic directors and high school principals.

Girls and boys basketball games and wrestling matches will resume the week of Jan. 19.

Student athletes and their families will receive additional information from their coaches. The competition schedule, once finalized, will be shared on the athletic pages of each school’s new website.

With the exception of a pre-arranged visit from a college scout, the district’s games and matches will be held without spectators until further notice.