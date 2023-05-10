A divided Orangeburg County School Board has agreed to place the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Cook Road property despite opposition from many neighboring residents.

The school board voted 5 to 4 in favor of the 89-acre parcel.

“They don’t seem to be sympathetic to our feelings and what we think about that,” Wren Village resident Ronald Kirkland said following the meeting.

“Most of them seemed to have made up their minds already that this is where it is going to be, along with the superintendent,” he said. “I think they are trying to get the new school and it doesn’t really matter too much about citizens of the area.”

Trustees voting to locate the school on Cook Road included Chair Ruby Edwards, Vice Chair Dr. Debora Brunson, Peggy James-Tyler, Betty Pelzer and R.L. “Poppy” Brown. Those opposed were Dr. William O’Quinn, Mary Berry Ulmer, Idella Carson and Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the district will consider ways to minimize the impact on neighbors.

“We extended the buffer by putting a parking lot in between there and a road and shifting over the actual athletic stadium,” Foster said.

Foster said the school’s football stadium will be built so that the public address sound system will be directed away from the residential neighborhood.

Foster noted the current O-W athletic fields have the sound directed toward residential areas.

“Will that eliminate everything?” Foster said. “No ma’am, no sir, it won’t, but I believe it is a cognizant effort for us to really look at those things as those options.”

Foster said there will be a traffic circle at the school entrance and the stacking space will be extended to “ensure that there are no cars backed up to Cook Road.”

Cook Road will serve as the main entrance of the high school.

Foster said the main bus entrance will not be on Cook Road.

“Buses will not enter Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School through Cook Road,” Foster said. “They are coming down Bruin Parkway … coming through the back and that is how they are accessing the bus loop to minimize any traffic concern that we have on Cook Road.”

Foster said the alternative route will also alleviate traffic for home athletic events.

“That will help eliminate and disperse traffic off of Cook Road in multiple directions,” Foster said.

Foster also noted the distance from the entrance of the Bonneville community to the current O-W High School is 1.7 miles. He said the entrance from Bonneville to the new high school would be 1.3 miles.

“Really, the difference is the lap around the track,” Foster said. “They are very, very close in mileage.”

Neighborhood concerns

Kirkland does not see the district’s planned accommodations helping much at all.

“This is just going to make the traffic worse,” Kirkland said.

He believes the proposed tree buffer will not help.

“South Carolina State is about two miles from us and we can hear the band playing, practicing,” he said. “We can hear the noise from the game all the time.”

“Unless they build a wall – in some cities you have these concrete walls separating the highways from the community – it is not going to help. We are still going to get the noise and we will still have all of the traffic,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland also said he does not like the way the matter was handled.

“I think we should have had more input as residents of the area off of Belleville Road, Wren Village, Parlerdale,” Kirkland said. “We just recently started hearing them talking about the location of the new school.”

“I still think they have time to consider another location, so hopefully they will,” he continued.

Following the vote, and during the public comment period, Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith offered her thoughts as one of the concerned citizens living near the school.

“We are very disturbed because the Cook Road site was forced into our mouth and we were supposed to swallow it,” Cooper-Smith said.

Voters approved the construction of a new O-W in November as part of a larger, $190 million school building plan.

The county and the school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding if a school were built at the Red Bank Road site.

The county then purchased the Cook Road property for about $2.2 million. It is currently vacant agricultural land.

Orangeburg County Council has already voted 5-2 to give the Cook Road land to the school district in exchange for the old Dantzler Middle School on U.S. Highway 15.

Cooper-Smith said, “In November 2022, the citizens of this county were deceived.

“Many thought they were voting for a new high school to be built on the Red Bank area even though the referendum did not state where it would be built, but it was publicized in the local newspaper months before the November election.”

“The citizens voted for one site but are getting an entirely different site,” Cooper-Smith said. “The citizens of Orangeburg County are again being deceived.”

Citizens are not against a new high school, just against the proposed location, she said.

Cooper-Smith also noted the private school voucher program that has just been approved by the state will allow 15,000 students to use public money for private schools starting in the fall of 2024.

“This will mean that the enrollment of the new O-W will continue to dwindle,” she said. “I know you can find the required acreage needed. I have received several calls myself – one on 301 north.

“The superintendent says he wants to be a good neighbor. We are neighbors. We are asking you to be good.”

Since the board had already approved the site location earlier in the meeting, Ulmer and Carson recommended the board move its public comment period to the beginning of its meetings. It’s usually held near the end.

Edwards said the recommendation will be taken under consideration and will be revisited.

Trustees voice concerns

Prior to the vote, O’Quinn asked if the land will have to be rezoned to build a school. Foster said the district will be able to build a school there without a zoning change.

O’Quinn expressed concerns about a wetland going through the center of the property.

“Buffer or not, it backs up right to those people’s houses,” O’Quinn said, to applause. “I just don’t think that is a good thing to do.”

“We have an opportunity as our school board to say, ‘No, we are not going to do that to a neighborhood,’” O’Quinn said.

Members of the audience said ‘Amen’ and ‘Thank you’ in response.

O’Quinn also noted the road is busy due to the hospital and other traffic.

The comment received more claps and applause, causing chair Edwards to bang her gavel.

“Buses or not, there is going to be increased traffic down Cook Road,” O’Quinn said. “I just don’t think we need to subject the community – not just the community of the people who live there, but the rest of the community – to that.”

Carson disagreed with the argument that the school needs to be built near The Technology Center. When the center was built, students came from Bowman and North to The Technology Center, she said.

Carson also expressed concerns that the school’s construction could cause flooding issues on her property.

Foster said the water flow will not impact her property and asked for the project architect to comment.

“We would cross that area. We would not block the stream,” LS3P Vice President Allen Taylor said. “There will be a bridge across that area so that stream will remain and it will still be able to flow.”

Carson initially asked the board to table the matter of choosing a site for the school due to the lack of a public hearing. The board voted to approve the agenda as written.

Officials defend

site selection

Foster has defended the site selection process for the new school, noting the district has over 300-plus pages assessing the engineering and environmental issues.

“We never asked about a location. We never went looking for a location at all,” Foster said.

Foster said he was approached by the county with the Cook Road property.

The school district then proceeded with studying the Cook Road site.

As the school district was performing due diligence on the property, the county informed the district that the Cook Road property cost too much. The county was later able to successfully negotiate the purchase of the Cook Road property.

The county again asked the district if it would consider a Russell Street site near Interstate 26’s Exit 149.

That property is close to a railroad track, Foster said. Also, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Education’s Office of School Facilities would not allow the district to build a school on that site.

“There is no way to access that particular site without crossing the railroad track from either direction,” Foster said.

The county then suggested the other side of Russell Street, away from the tracks.

“We gave it to our architects to consider and asked them to begin to lay it out and they did,” Foster said. “We identified there were some delineated wetland areas that would impact that particular site that would not allow us adequate acreage to build the school on.”

“The athletic fields in the rear could not be built because of the wetland areas,” Foster said.

Foster said the site would also have to be accessed by going through someone else’s property, requiring the district to acquire access.

The S.C. Department of Transportation also had concerns about the site. And the county was concerned about the cost.

Foster said the county then suggested acquiring the property on the front portion of the land, but he was later told by the county that it was unsuccessful in acquiring the front portion of the property.

Foster said another site that was discussed was Hillcrest Golf Course on St. Matthews Road, but it was not deemed feasible.

“There were some barriers that happened that wouldn’t allow us to do it,” he said.