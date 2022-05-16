Orangeburg County School District sets graduation schedule

The Orangeburg County School District will hold all graduation ceremonies on the campus of South Carolina State University.
Graduation ceremonies will be held Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at S.C. State’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Each graduating senior will be allowed 12 tickets. Exceptions will be allowed for specific needs and circumstances, district Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington said.
The graduation schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 27
• Bowman Middle/High: 9 a.m.
• Branchville High: Noon
• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High: 3 p.m.
• North Middle/High: 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
• Edisto High School: 9 a.m.
• Lake Marion High School: Noon
• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School: 3 p.m.