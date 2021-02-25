Orangeburg County School District seniors will have proms;

Trustees Dr. Sylvia B. Stephens and Peggy James-Tyler questioned how proms can be held while maintaining social distancing and safety requirements.

“Will I be permitted to dance with my date?” James-Tyler said. “How are we doing to do that?”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said couples will be treated like family members since most will come to the prom together.

“You might not be able to dance with my date because my date came with me,” Foster said. “The assumption would be no different from them sitting in pairs like a football game or basketball game.”

“You might not be able to do the electric slide with everybody together, but you might be able to be with your partner that you came with,” Foster said. “It will take some supervision.”

Board Chair Ruby Edwards said she is looking forward to seeing what safety guidelines the district puts in place to make proms a reality.

“We need to work and see what we can do to help them,” Edwards said.

Board Secretary Idella Carson said her hopes are that COVID cases will continue to fall in the spring.