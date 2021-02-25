Orangeburg County School District seniors will have proms; officials still developing rules

Orangeburg County School District seniors will have proms this spring. Officials are developing rules to keep them safe amid the pandemic.
“We received an overwhelming response that seniors do want a prom this year,” District Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington said during this week’s school board meeting.
“We will have a prom. We will have several proms, but we are working out the logistics of how we will do that and stay in guidelines of COVID protocol,” he said.
The district did not allow proms last year due to the coronavirus.
This year, the district talked with high school principals and conducted a survey of seniors to gauge interest in having a prom.
Of the seniors who responded, 231 said they want their high school to have a prom while 24 said no.
Also, 238 said they wanted to have a face-to-face, socially distanced event. Seventeen said they wanted a virtual event.
OCSD reported 139 seniors said the prom is very important and it “helps to define their senior year.” About 21 said the prom is not important at all.
The majority of seniors also said they wanted an outdoor event, allowing COVID-19 protocols to be followed more easily.
Trustees Dr. Sylvia B. Stephens and Peggy James-Tyler questioned how proms can be held while maintaining social distancing and safety requirements.
“Will I be permitted to dance with my date?” James-Tyler said. “How are we doing to do that?”
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said couples will be treated like family members since most will come to the prom together.
“You might not be able to dance with my date because my date came with me,” Foster said. “The assumption would be no different from them sitting in pairs like a football game or basketball game.”
“You might not be able to do the electric slide with everybody together, but you might be able to be with your partner that you came with,” Foster said. “It will take some supervision.”
Board Chair Ruby Edwards said she is looking forward to seeing what safety guidelines the district puts in place to make proms a reality.
“We need to work and see what we can do to help them,” Edwards said.
Board Secretary Idella Carson said her hopes are that COVID cases will continue to fall in the spring.
“This is something these seniors look forward to every year like we did,” she said.
Board Parliamentarian the Rev. R.L. “Poppy” Brown commended the school administration for moving forward.
“I commend our administrative staff for giving our students voice and choice,” Brown said.
Trustee Betty Pelzer said the prom is about the students, “who want to experience life and the things that come with being a ... senior in high school.
“I am all for it and I am going to pray that it all goes well,” she said.
Stephens reiterated her concerns.
“Somebody is going to get COVID,” she said.
Stephens said students should be required to wear masks.
“We have a responsibility for those children,” she said.