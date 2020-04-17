Orangeburg County School District seniors get May 15 deadline to complete all assignments for graduation

All Orangeburg County School District seniors will need to have their assignments completed by May 15 to graduate on time.
"We are asking seniors and their teachers to finalize the assignments through the rest of April and the first part of May," District Chief of Instructional Services Dr. Lana Williams said.
"We would like to have all seniors to complete all assignments by May 15, so we can get a true picture where they stand as far as graduation and so all grades can be locked on by May 22,” she said.
Williams addressed the issue during a recent meeting of the Orangeburg County School District board. It was held via teleconference.
Williams also noted that June 1 will be the deadline to complete work for students in grades K-11.
"I want to encourage all of our students to make sure when the work is sent home the work needs to be completed," Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said. "We are still having school, we are just not in the traditional brick and mortar."
Students have been studying online since schools were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson said he was impressed with the "amount of assignments and quality" that the district's teachers have been providing for students.
"We have an awesome group of instructional leaders," he said.
Williams said the school district is also doing all it can to ensure seniors meet the required credits to be able to graduate on time.
"We are making every effort to make sure students have access to different activities and programs via our Apex platform to do content or credit recovery as we speak," she said. "If a senior finds themselves behind in a course, we already have put those students in credit recovery so that by May 15, they would have an opportunity to recover credit courses that they would need to graduate."
Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson said the district should ensure students do not fall through the cracks.
"I want us to be intentional about making sure that each of our seniors complete whatever requirements they need to meet the qualifications to graduate this year,” she said.
Williams said seniors have been in direct contact with school guidance counselors and that the district has been in touch with principals to receive an update on senior progress.
Johnson said if parents have a concern, they are encouraged to call the school principal.
In other business:
• Williams said the district is still planning to hold its summer reading camp for third-grade students who find themselves not reading at their grade level but is awaiting further guidance from the S.C. Department of Education.
• Trustees unanimously gave first reading to the district's policy related to promotion, retention and acceleration of students. The policy lists the courses students will need to pass in order to be promoted to the next grade level within the district.
The district previously approved the general S.C. School Boards Association draft of the policy without specifying specific intentions for the district.
• Board members thanked school employees, teachers and counselors for the work being done to ensure students are still receiving an education during this time.
"This is something we have never been before," board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said. "I pray and hope we will never go through this again."
• Trustees gave final reading to the 2020-2021 academic year calendar. The school year will begin Aug. 17, 2020 and end June 3, 2021. The board will be able to revisit the calendar should the coronavirus pandemic continue.
• Trustees gave first reading to a policy that allows the superintendent to accept resignations on the board's behalf. The policy notes staff can be released from a contract due to circumstances beyond their control and due to serious illness.
The previous policy gave staff a June 1 deadline to opt out of a contract. The June 1 deadline date was deemed too late to enable the district to adequately refill a position in time for the new school year.
• Trustees voted to adopt an emergency resolution for school board operations to be in compliance with the current state of emergency rules and orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster. The resolution also gives the board's chair, in consultation with the district superintendent, the authority to conduct the necessary business of the district during this time of emergency.
• Trustees entered into closed session for the receipt of legal advice and to receive personnel recommendations. No action was taken upon return to open session.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.