Orangeburg County School District seniors get May 15 deadline to complete all assignments for graduation

"We have an awesome group of instructional leaders," he said.

Williams said the school district is also doing all it can to ensure seniors meet the required credits to be able to graduate on time.

"We are making every effort to make sure students have access to different activities and programs via our Apex platform to do content or credit recovery as we speak," she said. "If a senior finds themselves behind in a course, we already have put those students in credit recovery so that by May 15, they would have an opportunity to recover credit courses that they would need to graduate."

Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson said the district should ensure students do not fall through the cracks.

"I want us to be intentional about making sure that each of our seniors complete whatever requirements they need to meet the qualifications to graduate this year,” she said.

Williams said seniors have been in direct contact with school guidance counselors and that the district has been in touch with principals to receive an update on senior progress.

Johnson said if parents have a concern, they are encouraged to call the school principal.

In other business: