Orangeburg County School District: Senate bill sets school tax hike; lawmakers seek to fix mistake

Orangeburg County School District’s taxes could increase next year under a bill state lawmakers are considering.
The bill addresses a miscalculation officials made when Orangeburg County’s three public school districts were consolidated into one.
If the bill does not pass, “it will have a detrimental effect not only on taxpayers but also on our ability to educate in an environment conducive to learning,” said Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman.
“We have to do something to make sure consolidation does work,” he said.
The district's operational millage rate for the current fiscal year is 191 mills. If the bill becomes law, the district’s operational millage will increase to 219 mills.
If there is a 28-mill increase in operational millage, it will not apply to primary residences.
It will apply to second homes or rental property, which will see taxes increase by $168 on a $100,000 home.
The increase will also apply to vehicles. Taxes on a vehicle valued at $25,000 will increase by $42.
A 28-mill increase could bring the district an additional $5.6 million a year.
Senate Bill 515, which would allow the increase, was introduced to the Senate on Feb. 3 by Stephens and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg. The S.C. Senate approved the bill and sent it to the House on Feb. 16.
Stephens said the bill aims to bring some “stability” to the district.
He said that the school district's first priority needs to be educating children and that this bill will go a long way to making that possible.
The House and Senate must come to agreement on additional district tax increases.
The Senate version allows increases beyond what consolidation law originally allowed. Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, has an amendment that would allow a 2-mill increase plus inflation, rather than the proposed 3-mill increase plus inflation in the Senate bill.
He said he’s seeking the change to make sure the millage cannot be raised, “any more than originally agreed upon during the consolidation debate.”
Ott said the legislation is needed.
“We have to do this so the district has the amount of money they need to operate,” Ott said.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, says he is leaning toward supporting the bill.
“I don't feel a better alternative exists,” he said. Govan said he’s open to other ideas, but “we have not come up anything different up here.”
“I think there is a good argument to move forward with the legislation,” Govan said.
In September 2020, it was revealed the district had an $8.7 million revenue shortfall due to the miscalculation in tax rates
Govan says it is clear that the district's financial situation needs to be corrected.
“Because of the error that has been made, the problem is not going to get any better unless we fix it. I don't think it is a question of if, it is a matter of when and how soon before it becomes worse and it compounds into a bigger issue from a financial standpoint down the road,” he said.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, also supports an amended version of the bill. She wants to make sure the district can raise the money it needs, “but at the same time to make sure that it not just an unchecked ability.”
In addition to the millage increase, the district may receive some money from the state to help with its deficit.
Last year, the district asked to be included in Proviso 1.88, which was implemented in 2018 to give school districts an incentive to consolidate.
The district has requested about $11 million to help offset consolidation costs.
Cobb-Hunter confirmed the school district would be in line to benefit from state money set aside for school districts that have consolidated, but said the amount will be better understood when the budget process is complete.
The school board is required to set a budget before July 1 and to notify the county auditor and treasurer about the millage required to operate for the next school year by Sept. 2. The board is required to hold a public hearing prior to its final approval of the budget.
Merry Glenne Piccolino, assistant superintendent for communications and business and community partnerships, said the district is still developing its budget.
"The 219 mills meets the intended original consolidation language. Senate Bill 515 simply resets the operational millage in the coming tax year to reflect the correct operational millage that should have been assessed three years ago,” she said.