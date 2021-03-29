Orangeburg County School District: Senate bill sets school tax hike; lawmakers seek to fix mistake

In September 2020, it was revealed the district had an $8.7 million revenue shortfall due to the miscalculation in tax rates

Govan says it is clear that the district's financial situation needs to be corrected.

“Because of the error that has been made, the problem is not going to get any better unless we fix it. I don't think it is a question of if, it is a matter of when and how soon before it becomes worse and it compounds into a bigger issue from a financial standpoint down the road,” he said.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, also supports an amended version of the bill. She wants to make sure the district can raise the money it needs, “but at the same time to make sure that it not just an unchecked ability.”

In addition to the millage increase, the district may receive some money from the state to help with its deficit.

Last year, the district asked to be included in Proviso 1.88, which was implemented in 2018 to give school districts an incentive to consolidate.

The district has requested about $11 million to help offset consolidation costs.