Orangeburg County School District: Schools to get band elective

Orangeburg County School District is preparing to give high school students the chance to take marching band as an elective course during the 2021-2022 school year.

District trustees on Tuesday agreed to give students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to take marching band as an elective next year. They gave the change first-reading approval.

While some high schools have active marching bands, the district is working on programs at other schools, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

“We just had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss fine arts options and how to enhance marching bands in all schools,” he said.

In other matters, trustees approved incentives for employees who encourage others to apply for jobs with the district.

The incentive program is being designed to address teacher shortages.

"Additional information is forthcoming on the program and we are very much looking forward to employee ambassadors helping recruit high-quality certified teachers during this challenging time of a teacher shortage amidst a pandemic," Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.