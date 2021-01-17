Orangeburg County School District: Schools to get band elective

Orangeburg County School District is preparing to give high school students the chance to take marching band as an elective course during the 2021-2022 school year.
District trustees on Tuesday agreed to give students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to take marching band as an elective next year. They gave the change first-reading approval.
While some high schools have active marching bands, the district is working on programs at other schools, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
“We just had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss fine arts options and how to enhance marching bands in all schools,” he said.
In other matters, trustees approved incentives for employees who encourage others to apply for jobs with the district.
The incentive program is being designed to address teacher shortages.
"Additional information is forthcoming on the program and we are very much looking forward to employee ambassadors helping recruit high-quality certified teachers during this challenging time of a teacher shortage amidst a pandemic," Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
Trustees also voted to extend Families First Coronavirus Response Act benefits to employees, giving them paid leave for COVID-related absences. The board made the decision to extend the paid leave benefits because employees are still being affected by the virus.
The FFCRA expired Dec. 31, 2020 when the U.S. Congress chose to not extend it.
“Without extending the benefits provided under FFCRA, many dedicated employees would be relegated to using accrued leave or, in some cases where leave sick leave is already exhausted, employee pay would be impacted,” Glenne Piccolino said. “While school districts are no longer federally required to provide these COVID-19 related leave rights, the State Department of Education has strongly recommended that school districts provide this benefit to employees using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to cover leave for school district employees in 2021.”
Building projects
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant noted roof repairs at Howard Middle are 85% complete and William J. Clark Middle are 70% complete.
The project at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will begin once that work is complete.
During the winter break, the district also did flooring projects at Edisto, Marshall, Elloree and William J. Clark elementary schools. The projects entailed the replacement of tile and carpeting in certain areas like media centers, office areas and hallways.
Parking lot repairs have taken place at Lake Marion High School, Marshall Elementary, Sheridan Elementary and the Technology Center. Resealing, repairing pot holes and restriping have all been done.
In other business:
• Trustees approved four teaching positions: a welding teacher at the Cope Area Career Center; a math teacher at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle; a pre-k teacher at Bethune-Bowman Elementary; and a teacher at Holly Hill Elementary.
• Trustees approved increasing the per diem rates for meals for travel to $35 a day in-state and $50 out-of-state. The per diem rate is consistent with state policy.
The previous per diem rate was $25 for in-state and $35 for out-of-state.
• Trustees elected Ruby Edwards as chair, Dr. Debora Brunson as vice chair, Idella Carson as secretary and the Rev. R.L. "Poppy' Brown as parliamentarian. Terms are for two years.
• Trustees recognized board member Dr. William O'Quinn for his 40-year service as a school board member. O'Quinn received a pin and certificate for his service.
• Trustees were presented reading chairs in recognition of their service. The chairs were made by senior students in the Technology Center's building and construction class.
Trustees were also presented reading chairs by the same students to give to select schools in the district.
• Trustees received an overview of the new websites put in place for each of the district's schools. All schools in the district now have their own websites. The websites will be maintained by a webmaster and school employees trained and tasked with ensuring websites are kept up-to-date.
• Trustees voted to not hear the appeal of an employee only identified as employee A. School officials declined further comment, citing the issue as a personnel matter and exempt from public disclosure.
• The annual South Carolina School Boards Association’s annual convention is scheduled for Feb. 18-21 in Hilton Head.
• Trustees signed the district's ethical principle oath. The oath serves as a guide on how board members are expected to carry out their duties.
• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be video streamed on the district's website. It will be the first time the district has video streamed its meetings.