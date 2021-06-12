Orangeburg County School District: School start times approved

The cost of the service is $52,000 for the first year, $53,000 for the second year and $54,000 for the third year.

• Trustees approved hiring ten teachers – two science teachers and one physical education teacher for Holly Hill Middle; one special services teacher and one elementary teacher for Edisto Elementary; one instructional technologist and one math teacher for Bethune-Bowman K-12; one world language teacher and one English teacher for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School; and one early childhood education teacher for Brookdale Elementary.

• It was noted that 2,154 students are currently enrolled in the district's summer school program. Enrollment will remain open, depending on available staffing.

• The school board recognized Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School senior Elston Cordell Williams for having perfect attendance for all 12 years of school.

• The school board recognized 2020-2021 Junior Scholars Andrew Blyther from North Middle/High School; Cameron Walker from William J. Clark Middle; Addison Jameson from Carver-Edisto Middle; and Ava Jameson from Carver-Edisto Middle School.

The students scored 550 or higher on evidence-based reading and writing as well as a 530 or higher on the math section of the PSAT.