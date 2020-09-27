Orangeburg County School District reveals $8.7 M deficit; tax calculation blamed; officials seek help, money

"I don't know if pointing fingers in either direction will benefit or if that is even the proper approach. Every entity had good intentions and was moving forward with those intentions in mind for serving the students and this community."

Foster, who became superintendent on July 1, noted there was also some turnover in the county at the time of the transition, making for an additional challenge.

"You have every opportunity for things to be missed and or misinterpreted," Foster said. "I did not bring this in my truck with me. It was here when I got here. I didn't bring any solutions with me as well. Those solutions are here as well."

Following the financial presentation, OCSD Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said, "We hope next time we know what a mill is."

After an hour and a half in closed session, district trustees approved eliminating classified positions due to the “severe financial constraints resulting from current and anticipated budget shortfalls.”

The board voted 8-1. Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn was opposed.

Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said the district is looking internally at areas that are overstaffed.