Orangeburg County School District returns to virtual learning

The Orangeburg County School District announced Saturday all learning will move to a 100% virtual model, effective immediately.
Virtual learning will continue through winter break, according to the district.
District officials made the decision Saturday after consulting with “infectious disease experts and leaders within our medical community about the spread of coronavirus and challenges to our health care infrastructure locally.”
The learning days for students on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8, will be asynchronous (recorded lessons, with no live-instruction) to allow Orangeburg’s educators time to transition their teaching environments from schools to their homes.
Synchronous (live instruction) will begin again on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
All schools and offices will be open throughout this 100% virtual transition by appointment only, with limited staff on-site.
End-of-Course Examination Program testing, which was scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 7, has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 14.
The distribution schedule for student meals will include the delivery of three days of meals to students on Monday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 10. Five days of meals will be distributed to students on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Student meal distribution will continue following winter break in early January.
The district’s decision comes as coronavirus cases have started to rise.
The spread among teachers and staff led the district to transition several schools to a 100% virtual model, the district said in a release.
On Thursday, the district temporarily suspended all athletic practices and competition until further notice after four student athletes tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of their entire teams and coaching staff.
The district transitioned Dover Elementary to a 100% virtual model on Friday until after winter break.
Late Friday night and Saturday morning, district administration was notified of additional positive COVID-19 results from employees with extensive close contacts throughout the district’s schools.
All close contacts of positive cases have been notified and have begun their mandatory quarantine periods.
Since March, 276 students and 275 OCSD employees have been quarantined because of the virus. Some had positive COVID-19 results, others were identified as “close contacts” to a positive case or experienced symptoms suggestive of the virus.
The district also cited the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which categorizes recent disease activity across all three metrics for Orangeburg County as “high.” The metrics include:
• The two-week incidence rate, calculated by accounting for the number of new cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 people. DHEC places Orangeburg in the “high” category with 246. Counties categorized as “high” have a two-week incidence rate greater than or equal to 201.
• The trend in incidence rate, which indicates whether the two-week incidence rate is increasing, decreasing, or stable compared to the previous two weeks in the county. With an incident rate in Orangeburg increasing by at least 10%, the county has been categorized as “high.”
• The two-week percent positive rate, which indicates the percentage of individuals who tested positive out of the total number of individuals who were tested for COVID-19 within a county. Orangeburg’s percent positive rate, at 16%, is in the “high” category. The “high” category indicates those with a percent positive greater than or equal to 10%.
The link for Orangeburg Online is posted on the district website, under “announcements.” Families who have made the decision for their student or students to learn virtually through Orangeburg Online next semester should complete the enrollment information before the end of next week. New and returning students to Orangeburg Online must complete the enrollment information each semester.
