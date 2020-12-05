Orangeburg County School District returns to virtual learning

• The two-week incidence rate, calculated by accounting for the number of new cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 people. DHEC places Orangeburg in the “high” category with 246. Counties categorized as “high” have a two-week incidence rate greater than or equal to 201.

• The trend in incidence rate, which indicates whether the two-week incidence rate is increasing, decreasing, or stable compared to the previous two weeks in the county. With an incident rate in Orangeburg increasing by at least 10%, the county has been categorized as “high.”

• The two-week percent positive rate, which indicates the percentage of individuals who tested positive out of the total number of individuals who were tested for COVID-19 within a county. Orangeburg’s percent positive rate, at 16%, is in the “high” category. The “high” category indicates those with a percent positive greater than or equal to 10%.

The link for Orangeburg Online is posted on the district website, under “announcements.” Families who have made the decision for their student or students to learn virtually through Orangeburg Online next semester should complete the enrollment information before the end of next week. New and returning students to Orangeburg Online must complete the enrollment information each semester.