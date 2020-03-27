Orangeburg County School District releases meal schedule

Orangeburg County School District’s food service and transportation teams continue to serve over 6,000 meals each day to students.

The district plans to continue delivering meals next week at designated bus stops according to the following schedule:

• Monday, March 30 – Pick up meals for Monday and Tuesday

• Wednesday, April 1 – Pick up meals for Wednesday

• Thursday, April 2 – Pick up meals for Thursday and Friday

If a child does not ride the bus and would like to participate, call the transportation office at 803-533-6336 or 803-533-6337 and they can provide an approximate time to look for the bus.

Buses will make deliveries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

The district says it is working to be consistent with bus arrival times at the bus stops, but asks for patience as times may vary daily.

The district will only provide meal pick-ups at the following school locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• Mellichamp Elementary – 35 Murray Road, Orangeburg

• Marshall Elementary – 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg