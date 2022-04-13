Orangeburg County School District questions House budget; plan raises teacher pay, district costs

The Orangeburg County School District estimates it could face a $3.8 million budget shortfall if the South Carolina House’s budget plan becomes law.

The House’s version of the budget calls for all teachers to receive a $4,000 pay increase, with the state funding about 75% of the increase. The remaining 25% will fall onto the local school district.

“If you are going to mandate something, I think it is prudent that you fund the mandate 100%,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told school board trustees during a budget workshop session Tuesday.

“That is the request of most school districts across the state,” he said.

For the Orangeburg County School District, the House plan would mean providing a $4,000 increase for 841 of the district's 867 eligible teachers.

The district would have to take money from its fund balance or increase taxes to meet the state mandates, Foster said.

He expressed his concerns about the funding plan.

“The $4,000 increase for every single teacher is not truly a $4,000 increase for every teacher,” Foster said.

The state will only fully fund teachers who have met certain educational and experience levels, such as a master's degree with 12 years of experience, that fall below the state's minimum salary schedule for the category.

For those below the state minimum salary level in other degree and experience levels, the state would only fund about 75% of the $4,000.

The House bill also requires districts to increase the minimum teacher salary for new teachers to $40,000 a year.

OCSD currently has 89 teachers receiving an annual salary of $36,000, which is the starting salary for a teacher in the school district. Those 89 teachers would receive the $4,000 increase.

“There are some steps on our salary scale that exceed the state minimum salary scale even with the $4,000 increase, so those teachers wouldn't get anything,” Foster said. “Some will get $4,000, some will get $2,000, some will get nothing. It is a matter of where you fall on the scale in comparison to the state minimum salary schedule.”

OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Finance Gail Sanders said that, according to the proposed House budget, the district would receive $53.8 million in state funding for the 2022-2023 school year.

That’s an increase of $5.3 million from the amount the district received in 2022.

In addition to the unfunded portion of the state teacher pay increases, the House budget includes other mandates that aren’t fully funded by the state.

The mandates include an 18.1% increase for health insurance ($894,852), a 1% increase in retirement ($569,031), teacher experience increase and fringe benefits ($1,190,887).

The district estimates it will have $9,134,038 in state mandates, creating a $3,843,407 shortfall for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

While the House has passed its version of the state budget, the S.C. Senate Finance Committee is still developing its version of the budget.

The district says the Senate is discussing an increase of about $2,000 for teachers

“This is a fluid process,” Foster said.

“We don't know what the changes are going to be. We are going to await some changes and recommendations coming from the Senate,” he said.

Foster said he continues to be in touch with the local legislative delegation about the matter. It may not be resolved until June, if not later.

Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn said the state legislature needs to address the budget earlier in the year to give school districts more lead time in making decisions. The district has to finish its budget in by June.

“The legislature sits there and waits until the last minute to give us the rules and we have to abide by them,” O'Quinn said. “It is hard for us to do that.”

“I realize it is based on what money they get it in, but it seems to be no problem for them to tell you what you have to do and then we don't have the money to do it because they don't send the money down,” O'Quinn said. “It is a tough job for us.”

Trustee Mary Ulmer asked how the district is financially.

The district projects it will end the fiscal year with a fund balance of $16 million, Sanders said.

Some trustees expressed a desire for more frequent and detailed budget workshops.

“An hour is not going to do it,” trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said.

Board Secretary Idella Carson and Ulmer echoed this sentiment, noting the board needs to be better prepared to make financial decisions.

