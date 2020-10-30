Orangeburg County School District prepares for more students; some school roofs will be repaired

The Orangeburg County School District is preparing for more students to return to in-person learning.

Middle and high school students who have chosen to return to in-person learning will begin with a hybrid classroom model on Nov. 2.

The model will have some students return for in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and others on Wednesdays and Thursdays, based on last name or family structure.

Middle school will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. and high school will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. More details can be found on the district's website under the breaking news link. The district will also communicate with parents.

In other matters, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster reported to trustees this week that the district has eight students and 15 faculty and staff who are under isolation due to COVID.

About nine students and 55 faculty and staff have exited isolation, Foster said.

The district currently has four students and 18 faculty and staff under quarantine.