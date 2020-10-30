Orangeburg County School District prepares for more students; some school roofs will be repaired

The Orangeburg County School District is preparing for more students to return to in-person learning.
Middle and high school students who have chosen to return to in-person learning will begin with a hybrid classroom model on Nov. 2.
The model will have some students return for in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and others on Wednesdays and Thursdays, based on last name or family structure.
Middle school will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. and high school will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. More details can be found on the district's website under the breaking news link. The district will also communicate with parents.
In other matters, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster reported to trustees this week that the district has eight students and 15 faculty and staff who are under isolation due to COVID.
About nine students and 55 faculty and staff have exited isolation, Foster said.
The district currently has four students and 18 faculty and staff under quarantine.
Isolation involves separating individuals who are sick with the virus from people who are not sick, while quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to the virus to see if they become sick.
Since March 16, the district has had 23 students and 162 employees impacted by the virus in some form or fashion.
Foster said the county has maintained and stayed in the moderate category of virus spread.
"We are doing a good job," Foster said. "We will continue to listen to the science and move safely and methodically through so that individuals can do our very best to provide that high quality of service to our students."
Transportation plan
Currently, the school districts buses are running about 25% capacity.
For K-12 campuses, the district will transport elementary school students separately from middle and high school students. The process will be carried out with different start times to enable buses to be adequately cleaned before student transport.
There may be an effort to combine routes due to low ridership rates. Students will be assigned seats on the bus.
Alternative school students’ transportation plans will be communicated with the parents of those students.
Roof projects
The replacement of portions of the roof at Howard Middle School began Oct. 19. The project is expected to be complete in about 75 days.
The William J. Clark Middle School roof project, which will entail replacing most of the roof, will begin in about two to three weeks and take 120 days to complete.
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School roof project will begin after the Howard and Clark projects are completed and take about 90 days.
North Charleston-based Bone-Dry Roofing is working all three projects.
Alternative
school instruction
The district has decided to shift all its alternative school instruction to the Orangeburg Technology Center rather than to the Nelson C. Nix Education Center as previously planned.
Currently, the district has three alternative school programs -- one operating at the Starr Center for Learning in Cope, the Orangeburg County Alternative Program in Orangeburg and the Evening Academy at The Technology Center in Orangeburg.
Placing the program at the Technology Center will allow the children to have access to career and professional education courses.
WIN testing
The district is starting the WIN testing for 11th grade and 12th grade students. WIN testing will be in applied mathematics, reading for information and locating information.
The testing allows students to become certified as career ready.
Students can take the assessment more than once.
Testing dates will last through Nov. 6 with make-up dates from Nov. 9-13. Details are listed on schools’ websites.
Summer arts
consortium
Students may apply for the summer arts consortium. The consortium is for artistically talented and gifted students in grades 4-11 in the areas of dance, music, theater and visual arts.
Anyone can fill out an application or nominate a student.
Students will audition at the school level, the district level and then have a final screening.
Applications are due Nov. 12. Nominating forms are under the breaking news link on the district's website.
In other business:
• Trustees agreed to hold the board's officer organizational meeting the second Tuesday in January every two years.
• Foster expressed his appreciation for the service of trustee Vernell Goodwin. Goodwin is not seeking re-election for the District 2 seat on the board.
"It is bittersweet," Goodwin said. "I know we are on a great road with our leader Dr. Foster."
• Trustees hired a teacher for Robert E. Howard Middle School.
• The next school board is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the OCSD headquarters at 102 Founders Court. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district's YouTube page.
