Orangeburg County School District plans employee raises; $137.8M school budget advances with tax increase

"Our administration and school board recognize that all employees contribute to the success of our system, schools and community," she said. "We are working through the logistics of this payout and will share with employees, once determined."

Piccolino said the district's finance department is also preparing its budget in anticipation of the legislature providing a salary increase for teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The state has not shared yet what their portion of the teacher step increase will be,” Piccolino said. “The district will use local funds to compensate teachers for the difference in what the state appropriates individual districts and what the step equates to on our scale.”

“OCSD will be fully responsible for the step increase for non-teachers,” she said.

The salaries will be increased based on a step method. A step increase means an increase from one pay rate to the next higher rate within the established salary range for the class or position.

“Teachers and other staff are paid on salary scales specific to their role,” Piccolino said. “The salary scales are publicly available on our website under Human Resources.”