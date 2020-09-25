Orangeburg County School District planning for return of students; no dates set for most in-person instruction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District students who receive occupational and physical therapy will return to school next week.

District officials say other students will return in the next few weeks, but they have not yet set a firm date for in-person learning.

"Please note that will be a phased-in approach," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a Friday school board meeting.

"That will not be an immediate five day a week hybrid model. It will be a hybrid model that will look to provide services as we can maintain small class sizes,” he said.

"Also, we are in the process of shifting teachers around to ensure we can balance class sizes and keep the class sizes as small as possible and ensure it is equitable across the school district," Foster continued.

After bringing back students who receive occupational and physical therapy, the district will then seek to phase-in the return of other students, such as those who are self-contained or have special disabilities. Early learning students could follow a few weeks after.

Foster said families with students in occupational and physical therapy will be contacted with information on how classes and face-to-face instruction will be provided.