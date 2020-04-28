Orangeburg County School District officials seek way to honor graduates

Orangeburg County School District seniors will be able provide suggestions on how they would like to celebrate their graduations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to maintain that pride and that sense of accomplishment for those students who want to cross the stage," Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said.
"They have worked so hard all these years to walk across the stage. We want to make sure our students have an opportunity to say so,” he said.
Johnson discussed the issue Tuesday afternoon during the board's teleconference meeting, which was streamed live on the district's Facebook page
Johnson said a number of ideas have already been presented, including placing pictures of graduating seniors on streets and having parades for graduates.
Johnson said each school will send out a survey to their graduating seniors.
"If a senior does not get a survey, call your principal," Johnson said.
The district has formed a graduation committee that will take the suggestions and ideas and “iron out the best thing to do for our graduates,” Johnson said.
Johnson also encouraged parents to reach out to their child's principal to offer suggestions as well.
Ending school year
In another matter, Johnson said the district will place information on its website about what parents and students need to do as the school year winds down.
"The last two weeks of school, each school will set up a schedule for our students to return their books, their electronic devices and it will be done on a school-by-school basis," Johnson said.
In light of the need for social distancing requirements, Johnson said each school will set up a schedule for students to return items and it will be done in an orderly and safe fashion.
Trustee Mary Ulmer expressed concerns about the fairness of student grading policies and challenges students are facing during this time of virtual learning.
Ulmer noted that there have been a number of areas in the county where utility work has been undertaken, resulting in power outages and limiting online access.
"Each child's grades are being done on an individual basis," Johnson said, noting grades will be monitored specifically for any grades indicating the work was not done.
"We will see what is going on before we do the final grades. We don't know the situation for every single student,” he said.
Each situation will be looked at to determine if there were any circumstances beyond the student’s control causing them to miss work.
Summer cleaning, work
Both Johnson and District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant noted the district's schools and buildings will be disinfected and cleaned thoroughly before students come back. The district plans to contract with an outside company to do the work.
The district will plan to begin its summer cleaning process in May rather than the traditional June start date, Grant said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Betty Pelzer requested cleaning crews look under desks of students, which frequently are the home to “gobs and gobs of gum” and that classroom closets be cleaned. She noted closets tend to be homes for bugs and bug droppings.
Grant said about two dozen schools have submitted projects they would like to see done over the summer, including relatively minor projects such as painting and minor repairs. He said the district will identify funding for these projects.
The district is still awaiting final approval from the state's Office of School Facilities to pursue repairs to the heating and ventilation system at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, to the school's elevator and to conduct roof repairs at O-W, Clark Middle School and Howard Middle School.
AAG Architects are still working to complete plans to the state’s specifications.
"If those get approved, they will be bid out before students are in the facilities," Grant said.
Budget
Independent financial consultant David Loadholt said the district has spent about 69 percent of its budget through the end of March.
Due to the coronavirus, he noted the district is seeing some savings on utilities.
'The expenditures are on track right now," he said.
With regards to revenues, he said the district collected about $26 million in revenues between February and March, with the majority being in local property taxes.
"We feel confident with the state they will still give us all the money we are still entitled to this year, although collections are down," Loadholt said. "Next year will be the issue and that is what we are trying to plan on."
"We need to keep money in the fund balance to operate for two months and we are looking good," Carson said. "We are in the black."
In other business:
• James-Tyler noted the district has received applications from 25 candidates so far for the superintendent position. She said BWP and Associates will be bringing the board a list of candidates in the coming two weeks.
• Johnson recognized Edisto Primary School teacher Teri Gray, who spent her spring break making 150 masks for the district's kitchen staff. The staff continues to work in the district's meal preparation and delivery program.
• The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.
