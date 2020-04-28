Orangeburg County School District officials seek way to honor graduates

Ending school year

In another matter, Johnson said the district will place information on its website about what parents and students need to do as the school year winds down.

"The last two weeks of school, each school will set up a schedule for our students to return their books, their electronic devices and it will be done on a school-by-school basis," Johnson said.

In light of the need for social distancing requirements, Johnson said each school will set up a schedule for students to return items and it will be done in an orderly and safe fashion.

Trustee Mary Ulmer expressed concerns about the fairness of student grading policies and challenges students are facing during this time of virtual learning.

Ulmer noted that there have been a number of areas in the county where utility work has been undertaken, resulting in power outages and limiting online access.

"Each child's grades are being done on an individual basis," Johnson said, noting grades will be monitored specifically for any grades indicating the work was not done.

"We will see what is going on before we do the final grades. We don't know the situation for every single student,” he said.