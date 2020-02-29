Orangeburg County School District: North, H-K-T football may merge

The request will go to Region 3, where the region will vote, and then to the Single A classification body to allow participation in the playoffs, he said.

The commissioner of the High School League will then officially make a decision.

If accepted, the district will finalize what the football season will look like with practice schedules and transportation, Grant said.

If it is not approved, there will be an appeal process.

"We are very confident if it goes through the appeal process that we will be able to prevail in that appeal process," Grant said.

Grant said North will continue to try to recruit players for the school.

All other athletic programs will remain the same in the school.

"This is not a brand-new concept," Grant said. "It is a tried and true concept that has worked."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the football team, the marching bands have also been combined for the two schools.

"The band would perform for all the football games," Grant said. "They are doing that until they can build up the band program at H-K-T."