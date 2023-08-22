The new East Elementary School in Holly Hill will cost about $40 million to construct, Orangeburg County School District trustees learned during their monthly board meeting last week.

The guaranteed maximum price for the total construction of the two-story, 106,000-square-foot elementary school was unanimously approved by the board at $39,995,221.

The total construction cost includes $630,000 in offsite road improvements and $1.2 million in contingency costs. The original estimated total construction cost for the school was $40,883,487.

The estimated soft costs of the project are about $6,040,952 for a total project cost of $46,036,173.

The new East Elementary School at 1490 Brant Avenue will house 750 students, with the possibility of expanding to serve 900.

The first floor will be 83,000-square feet and house kindergarten, special education, pre-K, administration, media center and dining operations.

The second floor will be 23,000-square feet and will house grade levels three to five.

The school's lobby area will include colors of each of the three schools that are joining together to form the new school: St. James Gaillard, Holly Hill and Vance-Providence elementary schools.

Thompson Turner will be the general contractor for the project.

Construction is scheduled to start in the immediate future with the school opening in the fall of 2025.

OCSD trustee Dr. William O'Quinn asked how many students will be in the school when it opens and was told about 650 to 680.

"I want to be sure that what we are planning to do is going to accommodate whatever expansion happens down in that area because of the move up in the Charleston area," he said. "Let us be sure we can expand to 900 and even more if we have to."

School architect officials with LS3P say the school is designed to be added onto.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster also said the Elloree Elementary School can hold 1,100 students. Its student population will be down to 230, allowing additional space if needed.

Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

Trustees also received an update on the new O-W high school.

The school is currently in the design and development phase. The price of the project will be presented at a future board meeting.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2024. It’s scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The two-floor, 277,940-square-foot school is described by architects as a “state of the art” school with energy conservation measures built within.

The first floor will be 190,789 square feet and the second will be 87,151 square feet.

The bus entry will be near the existing high school, meaning school buses will enter on Bruin Parkway and parents and students will enter on Cook Road.

The main school building will be located off of Cook Road, with practice fields and a 4,500-seat football stadium being near the rear of the property.

The school's campus will also include a field house, tennis courts, parking, baseball and softball fields as well as concession stands.

Inside the school, the entrance will have administration and academic wings.

A media center will be in the middle of the school.

The lower floor will also include a cafeteria; a 400-seat auditorium and drama, band and chorus rooms. A 3,000-seat gym will include space for practice court facilities, volleyball and a weight room.

The second floor will have more academic space, work rooms and guidance counselor space.

The interior in the lobby of the high school will have school the logo and colors. The media center will provide open and private spaces also branded with O-W colors. The dining room will also be branded with school colors.

O'Quinn raised concerns about the school's impact on a creek located behind the proposed football stadium as well as its impact on neighboring property that has about 120 acres under conservation.

O'Quinn also expressed concerns about the impact on residents in the area.

"I think you have done a great job designing the school," O'Quinn said. "I just don't' like the location. I don't think it is the best place for the school."

School designers said there will be tree buffering between the school and the houses and that water runoff will be contained within the school's own property and not impact neighboring property owners.

"We are using the topography to assist with the runoff," LS3P Architect Mary Beth Branham said, noting the site has natural hills that will help with water flow.

In related matters, trustees were informed about the results of the $90 million general bond anticipation note to do work on the various school building projects. The bonds were sold on capital money markets, with the low bid coming in at 3.34 percent from Jefferies LLC.

District financial advisor Bob Damron praised the district's ability to receive a low interest rate, citing the rate as a credit to the district's strong financial standing. The district's negative financial outlook from credit rating agency Moody's was recently removed.

Damron said a strong fund balance is a key aspect rating agencies look at when determining a rating.