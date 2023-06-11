The Orangeburg County School District announced that several new assistant principals have been named in the district.

The assistant principals officially begin their new roles in July.

Bethune-Bowman

Middle/High School

Tinika Pierce-Boney has been named assistant principal for Bethune-Bowman Middle High School.

Pierce-Boney is currently a science teacher, AVID 3 teacher and science department chair at Ridge View High School – positions she has held since 2014.

She has served as the science department chair, leading teachers in implementing curriculum and instruction practices, resulting in exceptional student achievement.

She also served on the school leadership team, supporting the design and implementation of professional development opportunities.

Additionally, she supported the creation of monthly cultural events for faculty to increase morale. Finally, among many other leadership responsibilities, she represented her school on the districtwide teacher forum and was the Science National Honor Society Advisor.

Pierce-Boney is currently serving as the Ridge View High School’s Teacher of the Year.

Pierce-Boeny has a bachelor’s degree from Winston Salem State University, a master’s degree from Walden University and an educational specialist degree from Arkansas State University. She has 17 years of experience in education.

“Mrs. Pierce-Boney’s vast instructional experiences and skill set will be an asset to Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School,” said Lakekia Jamison-Lewis, BBMH principal.

Branchville High School

Dr. Kelly W. Hayden has been named the assistant principal for Branchville High School.

Hayden, a 19-year educator, has served the students of Orangeburg County since 2004.

She has served as a special education teacher and a sixth-grade math and social teacher and has been responsible for enhancing student achievement in diverse ways.

Hayden, an endorsed R2S literacy teacher, wrote and implemented Edisto High School’s Read to Succeed Plan.

She also wrote and implemented the occupational

credential for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four – POST program and successfully implemented programs such as Read 180, System 44, TransMath and

Language.

She has a doctor of education administration special education degree from Nova Southeastern University, a master’s in special education – intellectual disabilities from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor's in elementary education degree from the University of South Carolina – Aiken.

“Dr. Hayden has been an integral part of Branchville High School for several years. Her knowledge of special education and motivating students has helped our school achieve great success,” said Charles Gregory, Branchville High School principal. “We look forward to her taking on a new role and new responsibilities. The future is bright for Dr. Hayden and Branchville High School.”

Edisto High School

Glenn E. Robinson has been named the assistant principal for Edisto High School’s Leadership Academy.

Robinson, a decorated retired serviceman and a former law enforcement officer, began his career in education in 2003 when he served Andrew Jackson Middle School as a sixth-grade social studies teacher and coach.

For nearly 16 years at AJMS, he supervised educational activities for more than 190 world history 6th-grade students.

He was the social studies department chair, faculty advisor and coach for the Academic Challenge and Mock Trial teams.

He also coached junior varsity and varsity baseball and football and wrote and secured state and national grants to support students.

He also served Fairfield Central High School as the social studies department chair, teacher and coach; and most recently, he served Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School as a social studies teacher.

At O-W, he increased the percent passage rate on the EOC evaluations by nearly 400% in only two years.

Robinson has a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University, a master’s degree in secondary social studies from Converse College, a master’s degree in criminal justice from South University and an educational specialist degree in education leadership from Arkansas State University. He also has a postgraduate certificate in the Administrative Officers Management Program from North Carolina State University.

“Mr. Robinson is very passionate about improving student achievement, building positive relationships and fostering a collaborative environment that is conducive for all stakeholders to be meaningfully engaged. We are looking forward to the wealth of knowledge, talents and experience that he will bring to the Cougar family,” said Dr. Kameka Johnson, Edisto High School’s principal.

Mellichamp Elementary

Kimberly Farmer has been named assistant principal of Mellichamp Elementary School.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from South Carolina State University and a master's degree in administration from South Wesleyan University.

Farmer has previously been an integral part of the Mellichamp Elementary School faculty, where she served as a fifth-grade teacher specializing in math, ELA, science and social studies.

She is currently a fifth-grade math teacher at Sheridan Elementary School.

Over the span of her 16-year career, Farmer has also displayed her administrative skills as the site administrator for Summer Extravaganza, further broadening her profile of competencies.

“We are thrilled to have Kimberly Farmer return home. Her in-depth understanding of our community, coupled with her wealth of educational and administrative experience, will undoubtedly be an asset to our school's leadership team,” said Dr. Elrica Glover, principal of

Mellichamp Elementary School.