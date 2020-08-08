Orangeburg County School District names assistant superintendent of communications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merry Glenne Piccolino has been hired as Orangeburg County School District’s assistant superintendent for communications and business and community partnerships.

Since 2014, Piccolino has led communications and community partnerships for Aiken County public schools. As the department’s director, she has been responsible for all aspects of communications for the large school system of 42 schools and nearly 25,000 students, including the websites, social media, marketing and advertising, publications, events and fundraising, professional learning, writing and media relations, crisis communications, Freedom of Information Act Requests, volunteers, and community and business engagement.

“Merry Glenne is incredibly dedicated and talented,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “She is honestly the most impressive communications leader I’ve ever worked with … there’s nothing she can’t do.”

She is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Additionally, she has received Leadership Certification from the Darla Moore School of Business, is trained in Diversity Leadership from the Riley Institute of Furman University, and has achieved certification from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).

