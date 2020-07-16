Orangeburg County School District names 2 new principals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran administrators have been selected to lead two Orangeburg County School District schools.

Two of the selections by Superintendent Shawn Foster were internal moves and approved last night by the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees.

The two new principals are:

• Mellichamp Elementary School – Dr. Elrica C. Glover, the current assistant principal at Mellichamp Elementary

• Holly Hill Elementary School – Johnnie Smith, the current assistant principal at Edisto Primary School

“I am confident and pleased to announce these two exceptional leaders as new principals in our school district,” Foster said. “They have demonstrated dedication and excellent ability in their roles and are ready to lead these schools to even higher levels.”

The administrators announced were the top choices of committees that interviewed finalists for each position. The committees are made up of district level administrators and representatives of the district’s Instructional Services Division.