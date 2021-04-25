Orangeburg County School District monitors school lawsuit

The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the governor could not give the money to private schools.

Adams was represented by Williams and Williams attorney Skyler Hutto.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg school trustees went into closed session for about eight minutes during a special called meeting last week before coming out to make their decision. There was no public discussion about the matter.

Hutto said nothing has been filed by the school district in the recent case, but the firm has been engaged to “monitor the situation.”

“We want to preserve the interests and rights of public schools to be represented in the litigation down in Charleston, if that becomes necessary,” Hutto said. “I understand there is a lot of back and forth as people may accuse some of these laws as having a sordid past. That is not necessarily what we are looking at at this point.”

“The only reason we are involved and the only reason the Orangeburg County School District is involved is to preserve the right of public schools to receive public funding,” Hutto said.

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston along with 20 independent colleges and universities in South Carolina filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on April 14.