Orangeburg County School District monitors school lawsuit

Orangeburg County School District trustees have agreed to engage an Orangeburg law firm to monitor a lawsuit related to the use of government dollars to fund private schools.
Trustees unanimously agreed last week to engage the services of the Williams and Williams firm on a pro bono basis to represent the district in the Bishop of Charleston’s lawsuit against the state.
“We appreciate the continued work of Williams and Williams Law Firm,” OCSD Board Chair Ruby Edwards said. “Our board of trustees unanimously voted to authorize their firm to intervene without cost, as necessary,” in the lawsuit.
The recent lawsuit seeks reverse the outcome of the South Carolina Supreme Court’s October decision on the use of public money to fund private education.
In that case, Orangeburg County resident Thomasena Adams sued over Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to provide $32 million in COVID relief money to private schools. His SAFE grants program would have used CARES Act funding to assist with tuition costs at private schools.
The Orangeburg County School District also joined the lawsuit, with the plaintiffs arguing the governor's program violated the South Carolina Constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting religious or other private education institutions.
The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the governor could not give the money to private schools.
Adams was represented by Williams and Williams attorney Skyler Hutto.
Orangeburg school trustees went into closed session for about eight minutes during a special called meeting last week before coming out to make their decision. There was no public discussion about the matter.
Hutto said nothing has been filed by the school district in the recent case, but the firm has been engaged to “monitor the situation.”
“We want to preserve the interests and rights of public schools to be represented in the litigation down in Charleston, if that becomes necessary,” Hutto said. “I understand there is a lot of back and forth as people may accuse some of these laws as having a sordid past. That is not necessarily what we are looking at at this point.”
“The only reason we are involved and the only reason the Orangeburg County School District is involved is to preserve the right of public schools to receive public funding,” Hutto said.
The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston along with 20 independent colleges and universities in South Carolina filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on April 14.
Joining the Bishop of Charleston as a plaintiff in the case is S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities, a nonprofit organization that includes five historically black colleges and universities. Claflin University is one of the universities.
The filers believe that it’s wrong that public money cannot go to private schools in South Carolina. They say that the part of the state constitution that forbids it is a relic of racism and anti-Catholic feeling in South Carolina.
The diocese and SCICU are being represented by the Liberty Justice Center, which argues the Blaine Amendment, which prohibits public funds from going to private schools, violates the free exercise and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Hutto said the reason the firm is taking on the case pro bono is because it had success in assisting the public schools in the state Supreme Court case and will use the assistance as an extension of that work.