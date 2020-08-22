Orangeburg County School District kicks off school year

Orangeburg County School District teachers and staff officially kicked off the school year with a live video broadcast, allowing the entire district family to gather under one banner to celebrate and revel in the accomplishments of the past, and to be encouraged and motivated by the prospects of the future.
Typically, all district employees meet in person in a large venue for an annual convocation with inspiring messages, fun activities and a few surprises in between, but due to social distancing recommendations, this type of gathering was discouraged.
“We thought that it was extremely important for each member of the OCSD staff to be connected to the vision of the school district,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “As a newly consolidated entity that spans such a wide footprint, throwing out the annual convocation simply wasn’t an option just because we needed to be socially distant. We had to do something different.”
Gathering as a district while remaining socially distant meant that the entire event needed to be broadcast from a single location and made available to every staff member, while still reflecting the inspiring and exciting atmosphere that usually fills the room at the in-person convocation event.
Emceeing the event were OCSD students Micah Jean, Malachi Jean and Imani Jean, ages 11, 9 and 6.
“We had a blast emceeing the district opening,” Micah said. “Even though we could have used a teleprompter, we didn’t want to use it because we wanted to emcee the program and encourage everyone with our own words.”
Superintendent Shawn Foster gave an encouraging message from the heart.
“When I heard that our student emcees weren’t using the teleprompter, it was a good indication that I should speak from the heart as well,” he said.
The kickoff event included a wide-ranging video rollcall, featuring more than 100 district schools, departments and teams from across the county.
Elementary, middle and high school students recorded greetings on behalf of their classes.
Representing the middle school class was Judah Patrick, who prepared his own speech to record for the presentation.
With excitement and poise, Judah recited, “Hello teachers and administrators, my name is Judah Patrick, a seventh-grader at William J. Clark Middle School. ... We are ready, and we are one!” The “We Are One!” theme was carried throughout the entire event.
Also included in the broadcast was a pre-recorded virtual choir featuring The Smith Sisters (DaBetta and Deloris Smith, and Denise Simpson), along with LaKeisha Lawrence, Faye Thompson, and Hayward Jean, all members of the OCSD family.
“We wanted to perform a song that would encourage and inspire the whole district, so we chose ‘I Smile’ by Kirk Franklin, a song that we hoped to be as encouraging to the OCSD family as it is to us,” choir member DaBetta Smith said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.