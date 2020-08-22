Orangeburg County School District kicks off school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District teachers and staff officially kicked off the school year with a live video broadcast, allowing the entire district family to gather under one banner to celebrate and revel in the accomplishments of the past, and to be encouraged and motivated by the prospects of the future.

Typically, all district employees meet in person in a large venue for an annual convocation with inspiring messages, fun activities and a few surprises in between, but due to social distancing recommendations, this type of gathering was discouraged.

“We thought that it was extremely important for each member of the OCSD staff to be connected to the vision of the school district,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “As a newly consolidated entity that spans such a wide footprint, throwing out the annual convocation simply wasn’t an option just because we needed to be socially distant. We had to do something different.”

Gathering as a district while remaining socially distant meant that the entire event needed to be broadcast from a single location and made available to every staff member, while still reflecting the inspiring and exciting atmosphere that usually fills the room at the in-person convocation event.