Orangeburg County School District hiring teachers; district working to fill vacancies, instruct students

Orangeburg County School District officials say they’re working to fill teacher vacancies and ensure students are being taught.
"Principals are doing adjustments to their schedules so that every student can either be taught by a certified teacher or have a teacher on record that is supporting students with Edgenuity," Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum and Instruction Andress Carter-Sims said Tuesday.
"There is work being done based on those vacancies to try to get those filled as soon as possible,” Carter-Sims said.
Carter-Sims addressed the issue during Tuesday’s school board meeting. Trustees approved the hiring of four teachers during the meeting: two high school special education teachers, one middle/high school English-language arts teacher and one middle school science teacher.
Trustee Debora Brunson brought up the vacancies Tuesday, asking "How are we looking at those vacancies in schools where there are vacancies?
"My concern is that, if kids are not actually receiving instruction, I am concerned about grades."
Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School Principal Robert Hemby says he has had to contend with teacher vacancies.
"That has been an issue," Hemby said. "For primarily our eighth-grade math class, we could not find a teacher of record at this time."
Hemby said the school has put those students on Edgenuity earlier this week.
Edgenuity is a program that uses Measures of Academic Progress assessments.
The program is tailored to serve the academic needs of each individual student based on grade level. It is a program which is typically used in conjunction with classroom teaching.
"They are still getting standards-based instruction," Hemby said. "The children are not sitting anymore dormant without some type of standard-based instruction for them."
Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler expressed similar concerns.
"This is what I am hearing: that students are not getting the instruction maybe because there is not a teacher in there, but they are given assignments to do and they do not know how to do it," James-Tyler said.
Carter-Sims said, "We also have embedded (Small Group, Electives, Extra Help) day every week so students who are needing that additional support are receiving that support.
"We need to look into that more because that should not be occurring."
The school district did not respond to questions from The Times and Democrat about the teacher openings on Wednesday, including a request for the number of teaching slots that remain open.
In related matters, Carter-Sims said about 11,524 students have enrolled in the district and about 9,991 devices have been employed. Carter-Sims said 867 hotspots have been provided.
Carter-Sims also said about 6,500 students have signed up for Orangeburg Online. Orangeburg Online will allow students to receive virtual instruction all fall semester.
Spectator and facility use
Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Dr. Liana Calloway says the district is planning to abide by the South Carolina High School League’s spectator and facility guidelines for venue use.
Guidelines were also put in place for concession stands.
"The district will allow 30 percent of the capacity for stadiums and gymnasiums," Calloway said. "Each student will receive a pass that admits two individuals. Tickets must be purchased and the remaining tickets will be for visiting teams and spectators."
"This will allow us to have social distancing," Calloway continued. "We will conduct a pre-sale for tickets. No one will be able to enter without a ticket."
Signs will also be placed at every venue to remind people of the importance of masks, hand washing and social distancing.
Vice Chair Betty Pelzer asked a question about the Booster Club and concessions.
"The Booster Club may operate the concession stands but it will be under the guidelines that the school district has established that meet the guidelines for the South Carolina High School League," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
Foster said most sales will be prepackaged food in order to meet CDC guidelines.
Venues will have two concession stands -- one for visitors and one for home teams -- in order to keep social distancing, Calloway said.
Transportation
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant said the district is running 128 bus routes with about 178 buses. The district has combined routes to be efficient in meal delivery.
Grant encouraged all families to complete a transportation survey on the district's website to help the district better understand the transportation needs when students return to in-classroom instruction.
COVID safety/sanitation
Grant said all schools will have backpack sanitation sprayers. Additional face shields are also coming into the district and will be delivered to schools.
School buildings are being cleaned daily. Buses are also being cleaned regularly between routes and overnight.
Trustee Idella Carson requested that the district consider placing notifications in schools informing the public when a specific area has been cleaned.
Grant said the district would look into it.
In other business:
• The district is holding a series of programs called I.T.’s LIVE in ORANGEBURG, a parent and student online learning training session.
The program is providing parents with information on the schools’ various virtual instruction platforms and district-provided hotspots.
Another event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Those who have missed events can still view them online on the district's Facebook and YouTube pages as well as on its website.
• Trustees heard from principals at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Holly Hill Roberts Middle School and Lockett Elementary School about their experiences returning to school. The principals praised the district's help and the teamwork that has been on display to bring instruction to students during a challenging time.
• Trustees unanimously approved an amendment to the district's 2019-2020 budget. The amendment did not change the district's overall approved budget from last year’s budget of $134.2 million.
Trustees were reminded the district is continuing to operate on its budget from last year as part of a continuing resolution it approved in July. The board approved the continuing resolution because the state's General Assembly did not approve a budget earlier this year due to the coronavirus.
All salaries in the district, including teacher salaries, have stayed the same. Salaries could increase depending on how much the state legislature allocates for education this year.
• Trustees entered into closed session to discuss financial matters.
• The school board's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
