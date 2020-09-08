Orangeburg County School District hiring teachers; district working to fill vacancies, instruct students

Hemby said the school has put those students on Edgenuity earlier this week.

Edgenuity is a program that uses Measures of Academic Progress assessments.

The program is tailored to serve the academic needs of each individual student based on grade level. It is a program which is typically used in conjunction with classroom teaching.

"They are still getting standards-based instruction," Hemby said. "The children are not sitting anymore dormant without some type of standard-based instruction for them."

Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler expressed similar concerns.

"This is what I am hearing: that students are not getting the instruction maybe because there is not a teacher in there, but they are given assignments to do and they do not know how to do it," James-Tyler said.

Carter-Sims said, "We also have embedded (Small Group, Electives, Extra Help) day every week so students who are needing that additional support are receiving that support.

"We need to look into that more because that should not be occurring."