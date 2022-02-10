Orangeburg County School District: Grants to fund improvements

The Orangeburg County School District has received $237,500 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for school upgrades.

OCSD trustees unanimously agreed to accept the grants on Tuesday.

The grants include:

• $37,500 for a secure entrance to Dover Elementary School. The total cost will be about $50,000.

• $73,900 for security cameras, access doors and track improvements at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle-High School. The total cost will be about $140,000.

• $50,000 grant for North Middle-High School track improvements. The total cost is $100,000.

• $76,400 grant for Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School for track and scoreboard improvements. The total cost of the project will be about $150,000.

The district has started the projects already. The grants will reimburse the district for the money spent.

