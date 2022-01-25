Orangeburg County School District: Grant to pay for SROs; trustees discuss requiring cursive

The Orangeburg County School District has received a six-month school resource officer grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Under the $568,692 grant, six school resource officers will be funded through June 30.

The grant will bring SROs to Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, Elloree K-8, Marshall Elementary School, the Cope Area Career Center, the Orangeburg Technology Center and the Lake Marion High School Technology Center.

The SROs could be placed in other schools if needed.

The grant will pay for salaries, equipment, training and vehicles.

It is renewable for five years and would total about $3.5 million over five years, if desired.

The district plans to apply for a renewal for an additional year running from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

The district currently has a total of 10 SROs.

Instructional policy

During their Jan. 11 board meeting, district trustees gave unanimous first reading to the district's instructional policies.

There was some discussion on whether cursive writing programs are offered in the district's elementary schools in light of the fact that the district instructional policies stipulate that students should be able to read cursive writing by the end of the fifth grade.

The district currently does not have cursive writing requirements across all its elementary schools.

Several trustees expressed a desire to offer cursive writing. Some trustees also wanted to make sure that the district does in fact provide courses and programs as stipulated in the district's instructional policy.

“I think this is so very, very important that if it is a part of our instructional policy that we are actually doing the things we are supposed to be doing and not just passing a policy to say that we have an instructional policy,” Dr. Debora Brunson said.

Trustees were asked to bring back recommendations on the policy before second reading.

Orangeburg Advanced College

The Orangeburg Advanced College program provides ninth graders with the opportunity to enroll in both high school and at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to receive both their high school diploma and associate degree.

The program allows students to earn more than 19 hours of college credits while in high school.

Students are able to participate in their high school activities while taking the dual enrollment classes.

The application window for students to enter the program ends Feb. 28 and any eighth-grade student is encouraged to apply.

The students and parents go through an interview process to participate in the program from March 1 through April 15. Students must have completed Algebra I and English I in middle school with a C average or higher, submit a 250-word essay and have no discipline infractions.

There is no cost to the families and officials estimate that by earning early college credits, students can save about $2,340 over a semester.

About 20 students are currently in the program. The goal is to add 75 additional students to the program.

Students can apply at www.ocsdsc.org/OAC

Other business

• The district has started an employee perk program that allows teachers and staff to benefit from discounts at local and national businesses. Information is available on the district's website at ocsdsc.org/PERKS.

• The school district's total revenue for the month of December was $15.4 million, with $9.5 million in expenses.

• Trustees unanimously approved the district's procurement code to bring it in line with the state's procurement code. The procurement code creates a set of procedures the board is required to follow when bidding out projects of various dollar amounts.

• Trustees gave unanimous second and final reading to a board policy establishing and clarifying the purpose of the district's receipt of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The district has thus far received $53 million ESSER funds.

• The board recognized trustee Mary Ulmer for her 15 years of service to the South Carolina School Boards Association.

• The Lake Marion Technology Center's masonry department students donated concrete picnic tables to board members.

Board members will be able to choose what school they would like the tables to go to and will be able to choose a concrete table for themselves as well.

Trustees also received a concrete flower planter.

There are 61 students in the school's masonry department.

• The district recognized Cope Area Career Center health science instructor Adrienne Wood as Rookie Teacher of the Month of December.

• Trustees signed the board's annual ethical pledge for member conduct, actions, responsibilities and duties.

• Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster announced he is an official resident of Orangeburg County. Foster has been traveling from Aiken County since he was named superintendent over a year ago.

• Trustees entered into closed session to discuss personnel recommendations and a contractual matter. No action was taken following executive session.

• The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8. The meeting will be streamed on the district's website at www.ocsdsc.org.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

