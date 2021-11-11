Orangeburg County School District: Graduation ceremonies to be held at SCSU; some trustees object to plans

Orangeburg County School District is planning to hold graduation ceremonies for all of its schools at South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
The district announced its plans at Tuesday’s board meeting, although some trustees said they want the ceremonies to be held at the individual schools.
“I would like to see them at the schools again because some of my constituents would like to have it that way,” trustee Dr. William O'Quinn said during the district’s board meeting.
The graduations have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 27-28.
The individual ceremonies include:
• Bethune-Bowman High School -- 9 a.m. May 27
• Branchville High School -- noon May 27
• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School -- 3 p.m. May 27
• North High School -- 6 p.m. May 27
• Edisto High School -- 9 a.m. May 28
• Lake Marion High School -- noon May 28
• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School -- 3 p.m. May 28
• High School for Health Professions -- 6 p.m. May 28
O'Quinn noted that over the last two years, graduations have been held outdoors at the individual schools and he would like to see it stay that way.
“Some of the people in some of those areas have said those are some of the best graduation activities they have had. They were actually happy in a way that they were able to continue to have them at their school sites," O'Quinn said.
O'Quinn noted individuals have appeared before the board in the past to request graduations be held at individual schools.
Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens echoed O'Quinn.
“You went to your school for 12 years,” Bruce-Stephens said. “You want to march at your school. That is the way the community thinks. The graduation needs to be at the schools.”
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said that the board voted to have a central location for graduations before he became superintendent.
Graduations have been held at individual schools for the last two years due to COVID, he said.
“The venue that is now available was not available due to COVID,” Foster said. “They (SCSU) were not renting out any venues at all.”
Trustee Betty Pelzer expressed her support for having a central location for graduations.
“I understand you may want to graduate from your own high schools,” Pelzer said. “But as a board member, I would love to attend graduations for some of the other high schools in the county.
“This seems to be the norm now: One-place graduations for all the high schools in that particular school district.”
O’Quinn asked, "Who is this graduation for?
“Is it for board members and the administration of Orangeburg County School District or is it for the students of the schools themselves?”
“I do think graduation should be at the respective schools,” he said. “I think if you took a poll of most of the people at the individual schools, they would prefer to have them there.”
Trustee Mary Ulmer asked if additional action would be required on the issue since there are new board members, but was told further action was not needed.