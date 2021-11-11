Orangeburg County School District: Graduation ceremonies to be held at SCSU; some trustees object to plans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O'Quinn noted that over the last two years, graduations have been held outdoors at the individual schools and he would like to see it stay that way.

“Some of the people in some of those areas have said those are some of the best graduation activities they have had. They were actually happy in a way that they were able to continue to have them at their school sites," O'Quinn said.

O'Quinn noted individuals have appeared before the board in the past to request graduations be held at individual schools.

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens echoed O'Quinn.

“You went to your school for 12 years,” Bruce-Stephens said. “You want to march at your school. That is the way the community thinks. The graduation needs to be at the schools.”

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said that the board voted to have a central location for graduations before he became superintendent.

Graduations have been held at individual schools for the last two years due to COVID, he said.

“The venue that is now available was not available due to COVID,” Foster said. “They (SCSU) were not renting out any venues at all.”