Orangeburg County School District graduates can invite up to four guests; repairs underway at several schools

Orangeburg County School District’s seniors will be able to invite four guests to their graduation ceremonies this year.
Each graduating senior received two tickets last year in an effort to ensure social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year because of the small senior class sizes and the return of face-to-face, we would like to increase that to four tickets per graduating senior,” district Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington told trustees during their regularly scheduled board meeting last week.
“We will still follow all COVID guidelines. The seats will still be marked. There will still be distances between the guests on the field as well,” he said.
Outdoor graduation ceremonies in the district will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, at each high school's football stadium.
The High School for Health Professions graduation will be held the same date at 6 p.m. at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football stadium.
Graduations will be livestreamed on each school's website.
The announcement comes as some students return to four-day, in-person instruction. Elementary students who chose in-person learning returned last week, while middle and high school students who chose in-person learning will return to four-day instruction this week.
“I saw a lot of smiling faces, a lot of smiling students and a lot of smiling staff,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, referring to his visits to district elementary schools.
He praised the safety measures and protocols being put in place.
“Things are going well,” he said.
Through March 23, about 973, or 51%, of district employees had received a first COVID vaccine. About 19 of them received the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
OCSD says 954 employees are scheduled to take their second vaccination no later than April 16.
Also, 239 employees chose to not disclose whether they received a vaccine or not.
School projects
Trustees were updated on a number of work projects across the district:
• The Howard Middle School roof repair project received its final inspection with only minor work remaining.
• The Clark Middle School roof project is about 80% complete.
• Work on Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s roof will begin in June.
• Painting of William J. Clark Middle School's interior is about 25% complete and about 30% of the exterior is complete. The work will be done through the summer.
• The air conditioning unit over the Lake Marion High School’s band room is being replaced. New units are also being added to the school's press box and canteen areas.
• The air conditioning unit over the front office at Marshall Elementary School is in the process of being replaced.
• HVAC units are also being added to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's field house and canteen.
• HVAC units are also being replaced at Elloree Elementary School and classroom units have been replaced at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.
• Repairs are underway for a leaking boiler at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
• The district has signed a contract with Schindler to place a new elevator at O-W. Installation of the elevator will begin in June and should be ready when students return to school in August.
Summer school scheduled
Summer school for students in pre-K through fifth grade will be held from June 10 through July 8.
Holly Hill Elementary, Marshall Elementary, Edisto Primary, Dover Elementary and Bethune-Bowman Elementary all will host the summer program.
Students in grades 6-12 will also be able to attend summer school during the same time period. Host schools will be Edisto High School, Lake Marion High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Career technology students in grades 9-12 will be able to attend summer school at Cope Area Career Center, Lake Marion Technology Center and Orangeburg Technology.
The program for these students will be held from June 21 through July 1.
Monthly Finance Report
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Brandi Gist said the district has collected $84 million in general fund revenues through February.
About $28 million was collected in February. Local revenues account for about $23 million and state revenues for about $5.5 million, Gist said.
The total general fund expenditures to date are $70 million.
February expenditures totaled $9 million. Personnel costs consisted of about $8 million during the month of February. Supplies and materials were about $460,000 for the month.
Gist said the first reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget will be April 27. The budget will be advertised on May 4 with the final reading on May 25.
In other business:
• Trustees hired a teacher for Mellichamp and Marshall; three teachers for Elloree; a math teacher for Carver-Edisto Middle School; a counselor for North Middle/High School; a counselor for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler; a math teacher for Robert E. Howard; a band director for Lake Marion High School; and a high school teacher for an unspecified school in the district.
• The district will engage Alabama-based The Cambrian Group to help compile a strategic plan for the district. Work will begin the week of April 19.
The plan will include goals for each department. The district's mission and goals heading into the future will be a part of the strategic plan.
The district's strategic plan is due April 30, 2022 and will be presented to the S.C. Department of Education.
• District employees will receive their contracts and letters of intent for employment through the district's electronic platform, IVisions. The materials will be electronically distributed on April 30 and need to be electronically signed by employees by May 11.
• Branchville and Bowman high schools will not have a prom this year due to the lack of interest from seniors.
• Trustees approved several board policies related to open hiring/equal employment opportunity; creating a tobacco-free workplace; and using social media to post district employment vacancies.
• Trustees unanimously approved the 2021-2022 academic calendar.
The 180-day school year will begin Aug. 16. The year will include ten teacher professional development days, three inclement weather days and a week off during the week of Thanksgiving for fall break. The calendar does not include President's Day or Memorial Day as holidays.
The calendar will also include 20 extended learning days before school starts in August as well as some Saturdays throughout the school year.
• Student athletes that made All Region, All State and All Star North and South for the fall and winter sports seasons were recognized.
• The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School boy and girls basketball teams were recognized for making their South Carolina High School League Class 3A Lower State Championship games.
The boy’s basketball team finished at 12-3 and the girl’s team finished 17-2.
Players and coaches of the teams were also recognized for their success and individual achievements.
• The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district's website at www.ocsdsc.org