Orangeburg County School District graduates can invite up to four guests; repairs underway at several schools

Orangeburg County School District’s seniors will be able to invite four guests to their graduation ceremonies this year.

Each graduating senior received two tickets last year in an effort to ensure social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year because of the small senior class sizes and the return of face-to-face, we would like to increase that to four tickets per graduating senior,” district Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington told trustees during their regularly scheduled board meeting last week.

“We will still follow all COVID guidelines. The seats will still be marked. There will still be distances between the guests on the field as well,” he said.

Outdoor graduation ceremonies in the district will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, at each high school's football stadium.

The High School for Health Professions graduation will be held the same date at 6 p.m. at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football stadium.

Graduations will be livestreamed on each school's website.