Orangeburg County School District: Google to provide internet help

The district will also seek to utilize community centers and churches to help to house the equipment. Students will be able to use these facilities for instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said it will take partnerships for the district to help students.

"If we find a gap, then we can reach out to find those community partners to help fill that void," Foster said.

Foster gave Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, credit for helping connect the district with Google and to enter into the partnership.

The partnership will not cost the district.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the academic success of our students as well as to look out for our staff," trustee Mary Ulmer said.

"None of us ordered this pandemic," Board Vice Chair Betty Pelzer said. "We don't want it. But what it has done, it has forced us to look at doing things a different way, which is not bad, as far as I am concerned."

"I know it is not perfect – I know there are issues," she said. "But there ain't no stopping us now and we ain't going back. That is just where we are."

