Orangeburg County School District: Foster earns ‘excellent’ evaluation; superintendent praised for work

The Orangeburg County School District’s board unanimously voted Tuesday to extend Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster’s contract and give him a raise, citing an “excellent evaluation.”

“I am extremely grateful for the board’s confidence and support in my leadership as superintendent of Orangeburg County School District,” Foster said in a release.

“I am excited to continue working alongside our school board to ensure the progress in OCSD continues,” he said.

Foster's salary increased to $225,000 and his contract was extended one more year, through June 30, 2026.

Trustees met behind closed doors for nearly 2-1/2 hours to conduct the superintendent’s evaluation and receive legal advice.

He received an excellent overall evaluation.

The board said Foster's accomplishments include:

• His and the administration's leadership in putting forward a districtwide facility improvement plan, including a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

• His work helping the district improve financially and being taken off the South Carolina Department of Education's fiscal watch list.

• The creation and implementation of Project GROW to encourage non-certified employees to attain certification to teach and the Leadership Academy for district employees interested in leadership and school administration positions.

• The implementation of the employee health day to prioritize mental and physical health for employees.

• The installation of metal detectors in middle and high schools.

• The implementation of dual enrollment programs with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for students to get associate’s degrees before they graduate.

• The development of partnerships with local agencies and organizations to support staff and students during COVID to ensure vaccines were readily available.

• Being actively involved in promoting positive relationships with employees, students, parents and the community at large.

Board Chair Ruby Edwards, reading a public statement on behalf of the board, said, "I wish to announce that Dr. Foster received an overall ‘excellent’ evaluation.”

“Based on our discussion, the board believes that Dr. Foster is committed to the success and excellence of this district,” she said, according to the release.

Foster was hired as superintendent in July 2020. His contract extended through June 2023.

In June 2021, trustees voted to extend Foster's contract through June 30, 2025.

At that time, Foster’s salary increased at a rate no higher than the percentage increase (2%) in salary for all eligible certified staff.

Foster was making $175,000, so a 2% increase brought his salary to $178,500 for the year.