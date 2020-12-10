Orangeburg County School District flags raised throughout county; NAACP sponsors effort as symbol of unity, purpose

"We are one!" has been the rallying cry for Orangeburg County School District officials since the county’s three former districts were consolidated into one.
The school district took another step toward unity on Thursday morning as it held simultaneous ceremonies at each school campus and office location throughout the county, with each raising the new district flag.
“Flags are a powerful symbol of pride and demonstrate respect for the ideals that the particular flag stands for,” District Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
The new flag carries the district logo, which was designed as a symbol of academic excellence with a large letter O, representing a continuation; a graduation cap on top of the O, representing academics and a star in the middle of the O, representing excellence.
The Orangeburg Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sponsored the flags.
“During a time of great loss and fear, the Orangeburg branch of the NAACP is proud to support this symbol of unity, purpose and achievement,” Branch President Barbara Williams said. “To raise these flags is to raise the expectation and excellence for the cherished students of Orangeburg County, whom are the future to which we look.”
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster thanked the NAACP for its commitment and, “vision in wanting to continue to bring this community together for a common purpose.”
"Your generous donation is truly appreciated and we will represent it well," he said.
OCSD Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said the flag is “all about unity.”
"We are one Orangeburg County School District,” she said.
“We couldn't be more grateful to the NAACP and Mrs. Williams, our local chapter’s president, for their generosity which will allow sites from Lake Marion to Branchville to display that we are under one banner, one county, and that we are one," Glenne Piccolino said.
The flags will be flown weekdays underneath the United States flag and the South Carolina state flag. The flags will be raised and lowered according to national flag standards and will observe federal and state guidelines during times of observance and mourning.
“Looking up at the flag gives me a sense of belonging — a powerful feeling for us because we’re one of the schools that is the farthest away from the central region,” Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School Principal Robert Hemby said. “We're grateful to be part of a mission and a vision of excellence, and the flag reminds us every day that we belong to and are part of something greater than ourselves.”
The flag is a part of a districtwide marketing campaign striving to bring a unified branding display to the entire district.
The district is also going to paint all of its school activity buses with the new standard marketing design.
