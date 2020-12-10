Orangeburg County School District flags raised throughout county; NAACP sponsors effort as symbol of unity, purpose

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster thanked the NAACP for its commitment and, “vision in wanting to continue to bring this community together for a common purpose.”

"Your generous donation is truly appreciated and we will represent it well," he said.

OCSD Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said the flag is “all about unity.”

"We are one Orangeburg County School District,” she said.

“We couldn't be more grateful to the NAACP and Mrs. Williams, our local chapter’s president, for their generosity which will allow sites from Lake Marion to Branchville to display that we are under one banner, one county, and that we are one," Glenne Piccolino said.

The flags will be flown weekdays underneath the United States flag and the South Carolina state flag. The flags will be raised and lowered according to national flag standards and will observe federal and state guidelines during times of observance and mourning.