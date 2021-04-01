Orangeburg County School District: Five-day school planned; Orangeburg Online students continue virtual learning

Orangeburg County School District will transition to five-day, in-person instruction for all students beginning Monday, April 19.
The change only applies to students who selected in-person learning. Students who selected to spend the semester in Orangeburg Online will continue learning virtually.
Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Fridays so meals can be delivered to virtual learners and to allow teachers and staff time for planning, professional development and collaboration.
Student meal pickup will also be available at each school campus. Families who are not comfortable with full-time, in-person learning may still enroll their students in Orangeburg Online. The enrollment link and other information is available on the district website.
The announcement comes as district employees continue to recieve their vaccinations. The district will host employee vaccination clinics for teachers and staff to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, April 14.
The district announced last month that through March 23, about 973, or 51%, of district employees had received a first COVID vaccine. About 19 of them received the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
OCSD says 954 employees are scheduled to take their second vaccination no later than April 16.
Also, 239 employees chose to not disclose whether they received a vaccine or not.
The South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a proposal on Wednesday that would require all schools to provide in-person classes five days a week starting as soon as April 12.
The proposal would also require schools provide five day a week classes next school year too.
The proposal would also ban districts from making teachers give instruction both virtually and in person unless there are “extreme and unavoidable circumstances” and the district would then have to pay the teacher more.
Fifty-four of South Carolina's 79 traditional school districts are back to five days of in-person classes. All but six districts plan to offer them by the April 12 deadline in the proposal, according to the state Education Department.
Only the two school districts in Hampton County have no plans to return students full time to the classroom, the agency said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.