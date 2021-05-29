Orangeburg County School District finance officials promoted

Two people with nearly a half-century of combined experience in educational finance have been promoted by the Orangeburg County School District.

Gail Sanders is now the district’s assistant superintendent for finance. Dedra Felder is now the district’s director of finance.

“I am truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity to continue serving the Orangeburg County community in this new role,” Sanders said.

Sanders has worked in the area’s public schools throughout her 27-year career.

Sanders previously served as the district’s director of finance.

Prior to consolidation, she served for six years in a similar position titled business manager for what was Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 3. Former roles spanning nearly three decades in Orangeburg 3 include that of payroll bookkeeper, benefits administrator and district secretary.

“Gail’s extensive experiences cover the gamut of school business, from payroll and benefits to bookkeeping, planning, budgeting and auditing,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Additionally, her work history with our public schools is impeccable and her leadership within the department second to none,” he said.