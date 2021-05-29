Orangeburg County School District finance officials promoted

Two people with nearly a half-century of combined experience in educational finance have been promoted by the Orangeburg County School District.
Gail Sanders is now the district’s assistant superintendent for finance. Dedra Felder is now the district’s director of finance.
“I am truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity to continue serving the Orangeburg County community in this new role,” Sanders said.
Sanders has worked in the area’s public schools throughout her 27-year career.
Sanders previously served as the district’s director of finance.
Prior to consolidation, she served for six years in a similar position titled business manager for what was Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 3. Former roles spanning nearly three decades in Orangeburg 3 include that of payroll bookkeeper, benefits administrator and district secretary.
“Gail’s extensive experiences cover the gamut of school business, from payroll and benefits to bookkeeping, planning, budgeting and auditing,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Additionally, her work history with our public schools is impeccable and her leadership within the department second to none,” he said.
During her time as director of finance, she worked alongside the district’s assistant superintendent for finance, Brandi Gist.
A new business opportunity for Gist’s spouse prohibited her family from making the transition to Orangeburg as originally planned. Gist recently accepted the offer to lead Spartanburg School District Two’s finance team.
Sanders received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Claflin University in 1988, and a master’s in human resource management from Webster University in 2007. She is a certified South Carolina School Business Official and is a member of both the South Carolina and Southeastern Associations of School Business Officials.
As assistant superintendent, Sanders will lead all aspects of Orangeburg County School District’s Finance Division, including payroll, procurement and budgeting.
Felder received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from South Carolina State University in 1990, and she is a certified South Carolina School Business Official.
After working in Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 5 for nearly 20 years in varying roles from Title I coordinator, business manager, human resources manager analyst II, payroll specialist and budget/pupil activity accountant, she served most recently as the consolidated district’s senior accountant.
“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Felder said. “It’s truly an honor to serve in this way as we work together to build and grow the finance team by sharing my knowledge and experiences.”
Sanders said, “Our team is dedicated, focused, and driven.”
“Mrs. Felder has many years of school finance experience. She is hardworking, dependable and dedicated,” Sanders said. “I look forward to working alongside Felder and our very capable team, as we continue to define policies and procedures to ensure the best fiscal practices, while adding relevancy to our work by connecting expenditures to positive outcomes for our students.”