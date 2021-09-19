Orangeburg County School District Extra pay for nurses, teachers, approved; federal money to reward in-person, virtual instruction

Voting in favor were trustees R.L. Brown, Betty J. Pelzer, Vice Chairperson Debora Brunson, Chairperson Ruby Edwards and Peggy J. Tyler. Voting in opposition were trustees Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Dr. William O’Quinn, Idella W. Carson and Mary B. Ulmer.

Ulmer said, “My opposition is not about just opposing the supplement, but the amount. If we can figure out a way of somehow determining the number of teachers, number of days and come up with some kind of formula so that we can do a higher compensation, then I could go with it but, without it, I can't.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said there is no way for the district to track the number of teachers needed to accommodate dual modality instruction.

“It depends on the number of students who have to go out under quarantine or isolation (which) would determine who then would have to move to dual modality. So we have to budget as if all of them would eventually have to do that. Given the way that things are going, that is a distinct possibility that it could end up touching an even larger number of teachers because of students having to quarantine and/or isolate, or positive,” Foster said.

“We have established a process for teachers to track that data as well,” he said.