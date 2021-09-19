Orangeburg County School District Extra pay for nurses, teachers, approved; federal money to reward in-person, virtual instruction

The Orangeburg County School District will pay a flat rate supplement of $1,000 per semester for the 2021-2022 school year for teachers who provide virtual and in-person instruction.
The district will also provide a $1,000 per semester supplement for school nurses.
OCSD trustees approved the payments during a Sept. 14 board meeting.
Andress Carter-Sims, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, updated the board on state budget proviso S704, which states that the district must provide additional compensation to teachers delivering dual-modality instruction.
“The state Department (of Education) provided us with a memo on April 22 and follow-up communication regarding dual modality on Aug. 31. … Simultaneous instruction is defined as in-person and virtual instruction being done at the same time. If that does occur, then compensation should be provided to the teacher per the proviso,” she said.
Carter-Sims said, “We don't know when a student may have to quarantine or isolate depending on their situation, but this would allow us to address the proviso, which is that supplement, and per the board's consideration, we would like to be able to provide that supplement to teachers in December and in June."
She said the funds will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
Voting in favor were trustees R.L. Brown, Betty J. Pelzer, Vice Chairperson Debora Brunson, Chairperson Ruby Edwards and Peggy J. Tyler. Voting in opposition were trustees Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Dr. William O’Quinn, Idella W. Carson and Mary B. Ulmer.
Ulmer said, “My opposition is not about just opposing the supplement, but the amount. If we can figure out a way of somehow determining the number of teachers, number of days and come up with some kind of formula so that we can do a higher compensation, then I could go with it but, without it, I can't.”
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said there is no way for the district to track the number of teachers needed to accommodate dual modality instruction.
“It depends on the number of students who have to go out under quarantine or isolation (which) would determine who then would have to move to dual modality. So we have to budget as if all of them would eventually have to do that. Given the way that things are going, that is a distinct possibility that it could end up touching an even larger number of teachers because of students having to quarantine and/or isolate, or positive,” Foster said.
“We have established a process for teachers to track that data as well,” he said.
The superintendent continued, “Many of our teachers have taken it upon themselves to do it because that's the best thing for the school district. Some school districts are choosing to do what we've asked teachers to do as a stop gap, and that's go record the lesson and let the kid go back and view it later.
“That was a stop gap practice until we were able to get some clarity from the school board in regards to dual modality. … You know, if they're doing it, at some point the right thing to do is to compensate them for it.”
Once the board approves the form that teachers teaching dual modality must fill out, “we’ll have a principal meeting on (Sept. 22), and we’ll go over that process and protocol of how and the form. They will be trained on how to complete that form.”
Pelzer questioned potential inequities with, for example, a teacher teaching dual modality with three students receiving the same $1,000 supplement as another with 30 students.
“The honest reality is that there are some inequities in this, but I guarantee you one thing: If you're doing dual modality, then you're going to have to do it for at least 14 days because children are quarantined for 14 days,” Foster said.
Also during the meeting, the board gave unanimous approval to providing nurses with a $1,000 flat-rate supplement per semester in the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Liana Calloway, assistant superintendent for student services, reported on how nurses have been very busy providing not just student health care, but COVID-19 updates to families and staff.
Contact tracing and calling parents in the evenings and sometimes on weekends are among their duties, she reported.
Foster said, “The fact that we have 30 nurses versus almost 800 certified teachers and we can gauge exactly who they are … we can better budget for that number.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.