Orangeburg County School District encouraging vaccinations; 95% of admins. vaccinated, district says

The Orangeburg County School District reports that 95% of its administrators are vaccinated.
In addition, 100% of both the district’s senior leadership team and board of trustees are fully vaccinated, according to the district.
“With the approaching first day of the new school year, I couldn’t be more pleased to share that OCSD’s school administration, district administration and school board are nearing a 100% vaccination rate,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
“Their leadership sets an example for our teachers and staff to follow and demonstrates their collective commitment to the health and wellness of our students, employees and community at large,” he said.
Teachers and education employees first became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in March. Since that time, the Orangeburg County School District has encouraged all who are eligible to get vaccinated.
As part of this effort, last spring the district partnered with Family Health Centers to host teacher and employee-only vaccine clinics.
An optional survey for employees was conducted just after last spring’s employee vaccination clinic, yielding a 52% vaccination rate.
When all employees return to work over the coming weeks, they’ll have the opportunity to participate in the survey again, and Foster says he’s confident the percentage of fully-vaccinated teachers and staff will be even higher.
Vaccinations are now available, without cost, to all persons age 12 and above and are strongly recommended by DHEC, the CDC and local medical professionals.
“While we certainly value individual choice and respect each individual’s position as it relates to the vaccine, the fact is that those who are vaccinated have a much stronger chance of minimal impact if infected by the virus, which is why we are encouraging everyone who can get the vaccine to get vaccinated,” Foster said. “We simply want to do all that we can to keep everyone safe, especially our community’s children, including many who are not yet eligible for the vaccine due to age.”