Orangeburg County School District employees get $200 with proof of vaccine

Carson said she is for giving those who got the vaccine something, but is concerned about discriminating against those who have not gotten the vaccine.

“I toyed with this when making the recommendation for that very reason,” Foster said. “Mrs. Carson, to be perfectly honest, I thought about punishment versus not-punishment. When I think about punishment, it assumes that something is taken away from someone with regards to punishment. This is not taking anything away from anyone.”

He noted the incentive is simply designed to encourage vaccination.

“It is a good question and a fair question,” he said.

Foster said employees who do not feel comfortable showing proof of vaccination will not have to do so. Those employees, however, will not be eligible to receive the $200.

Foster initially proposed an incentive of $150, but trustees agreed it should be raised to $200.

If every employee gets fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline, the cost to the district will be about $463,540. The money will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.