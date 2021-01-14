Orangeburg County School District delays in-person instruction

Orangeburg County School District students will remain in virtual instruction through January because of the number of coronavirus cases in the county.
“While we’d hoped to be able to safely transition back to a hybrid learning model on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in reviewing data and speaking with medical professionals, we understand the adverse impact to community health that a return to in-person learning would likely cause,” the district said in a statement posted on its website Thursday.
Students will continue to learn through live and recorded instruction.
“Distribution of meals to students will continue via bus routes on Fridays,” the statement said. “Please be reminded that pickup will not be available at schools for these meals.”
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “Please know that our goal is to return to a more traditional educational model for students and families who would prefer that model as quickly as it is safe and reasonable to do so.”
The district will still resume varsity winter sports on Jan. 19. No in-person spectators will be allowed except college scouts. The games will be streamed live to each high school's website.
The district says the decision was made in collaboration with athletic directors and high school principals.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, Foster said 617 students have been impacted by COVID-19 in some way since Sept. 1. That includes students testing positive, having close contact with a positive person or having to quarantine.
Of those 617 students, 194 have tested positive, Foster said.
Since the winter break, 211 students have been impacted by COVID-19 with 87 of those testing positive for the virus, Foster said.
Foster said vaccinations have started for school nurses and all nurses are encouraged to receive it. Other individuals like district physical therapists, speech pathologists and occupational therapists are also able to receive vaccines.
He said the district will also keep employees informed about when the vaccine distribution transitions to phase 1b where educators and support staff will be able to receive the vaccine.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.