Orangeburg County School District delays in-person instruction

Orangeburg County School District students will remain in virtual instruction through January because of the number of coronavirus cases in the county.

“While we’d hoped to be able to safely transition back to a hybrid learning model on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in reviewing data and speaking with medical professionals, we understand the adverse impact to community health that a return to in-person learning would likely cause,” the district said in a statement posted on its website Thursday.

Students will continue to learn through live and recorded instruction.

“Distribution of meals to students will continue via bus routes on Fridays,” the statement said. “Please be reminded that pickup will not be available at schools for these meals.”

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “Please know that our goal is to return to a more traditional educational model for students and families who would prefer that model as quickly as it is safe and reasonable to do so.”

The district will still resume varsity winter sports on Jan. 19. No in-person spectators will be allowed except college scouts. The games will be streamed live to each high school's website.