Orangeburg County School District deficit to mean tax increases

Taxes on commercial, rental property and vehicles for Orangeburg County residents are going to be higher when tax bills come out later this year as the Orangeburg County School District begins to pay down its current $8.7 million operational deficit.
Taxes on owner-occupied homes (a home that the owner occupies or lives in) are expected to remain the same for 2021, but homeowners can expect to see a tax hike in 2022 in order cover the expected increase in the school district's debt service for the millage, school district financial adviser Bob Damron told trustees during a special called Wednesday board meeting.
Trustees Wednesday approved a resolution that would authorize the district to raise annual operational millage beyond what is normally allowed in order to pay back the deficit from 2019-20.
The district is planning to increase operational millage by 13 mills from 178 to 191 for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The additional millage is projected to increase the district's operational funding by about $2.6 million. The value of an operational mill at a 95% collection rate is $201,400.
The district's total operating budget is $38,467,400 for the current -- 2020-21 -- fiscal year.
The board’s approval of a 13-mill increase in operational millage applies to residents with a second home or rental property, which will increase by $78 per year per $100,000 in property value, as well as residents who own their vehicle, with vehicle taxes increasing at a rate of $19.50 per $25,000 in property (car/truck value).
"The millage would automatically go on the tax rolls each year," district financial adviser Frannie Heizer said, noting the district would be allowed to change the process in the future. "The resolution does make it clear that you would not collect more in the final year than you needed to actually fill the full $8.7 million."
"The financial impact of this override would fall on businesses and rental property and other personal property like vehicles," Heizer said.
"Any tax is never insignificant but at that point in time it has no impact on owner-occupied homes where most senior citizen assets are usually and would have very very little impact considering the impact on the rest of the properties," financial adviser Damron said.
The South Carolina Code of Laws Section 6-1-320(A) details increases in millage rates and typically limits millage increases to the increase in the Consumer Price Index for the preceding calendar year, plus the percentage increase for the previous year in the population.
This is referred to as the Millage Rate Limitation, which is equated to five mills. Legislation allows for an additional two mills over that total.
In addition, Section 6-1-320(B) of the code allows a local governing body to suspend the Millage Rate Limitation and increase the millage rate in certain specified circumstances such as a financial deficiency, if supported by two-thirds vote of the governing body.
Utilizing the provision of the code, the resolution allows the district to raise the district's millage an additional eight mills from the five set in the MRL.
"The resolution states that the additional millage will be eight mills per year, from 2020-24," Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said. "Each year the board will set the millage rate and can elect to impose the additional eight mills annually, or not."
"Per the resolution (which allows the eight additional mills for five years), the millage will be adjusted, if necessary, so that the amount collected is not greater than the deficiency," Glenne Piccolino said.
The reason for the millage increase is a miscalculation in the amount of a mill during the consolidation process resulting in the $8.7 million deficit.
The district expected it would receive more monies than it actually did.
Damron said as a result of the miscalculation in operational millage in 2019-20, Orangeburg County taxpayers actually paid about $7.5 million to $8 million less the first year of consolidation than they paid when the districts were not consolidated.
"The problem is the school district needed that money for operations," Damron said. "That error created a deficit in your general fund."
"This is making up a small part of what was not collected last year and doing it over five years as opposed to getting it all back the first year," Damron said. "You are really stretching it out a little bit."
"I hate that we have to find ourselves in this situation," Trustee Ruby Edwards said. "No one wants to raise the millage, but we have to solve a problem that we have. This is a problem that came up during the transition and consolidation part and we have to solve it."
Trustees voted 7-1 to approve the resolution. Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn was opposed. Chair Peggy James-Tyler did not vote.
School district debt service
Damron said Orangeburg County residents can also expect to see an increase in taxes on their homes in 2022 due to the fact that the county's auditor has set its debt service millage to 37 mills, down from the 42 mills in the current year. The value of a debt-service mill for 2020-21 is $313,788.50.
The debt-service millage is used by the district to help fund facility improvements, maintenance, upgrades and new construction, Glenne Piccolino said.
Damron said the district's 42 debt-service millage was about the same as when the districts were not consolidated.
For the current year (at 42 mills), the total for school maintenance, upgrades, and capital improvements is approximately $13 million, Glenne Piccolino said.
At the 95% collection rate, there is $12.5 million available for debt service.
For 2021-22 fiscal year, at 37 mills, the funding will decrease to about $11.5 million. At the 95% collection rate, it will be approximately $10.9 million, Glenne Piccolino said.
Unlike operational millage, debt-service millage is funded using taxes from owner-occupied homes.
Dambron said the reduction in debt-service millage will likely leave the school district about $1 million to $1.5 million of debt service funds at the end of the fiscal year in 2021-22.
"That is pretty tight," Damron said. "That is pretty close."
Damron said the reduction in debt-service millage is concerning, because no one knows the impact of the coronavirus on tax collections for next year, specifically relating to businesses that close and won't be paying taxes.
"There is a concern about how much the tax will raise especially in this first year," Damron said. "Our position has always been to protect you all as best as you can and to help you work with your constituents."
Damron said it has been the goal to keep debt-service millage stable from year to year in order to prevent the fluctuations in taxpayer payments each year.
The decrease from 42 mills to 37 will not allow this to happen going forward, Damron said.
"The problem this will create is that you are going to get into a situation where your millage is going up some years and down other years," he said.
"Now politically for you all, you are not going to get many thank you notes when the millage goes from 42 back to 37, but when it goes back up to 43, 44, 45 next year, you probably are going to hear from folks," Damron said, noting "we don't have any control over what the county ultimately decides to do."
Orangeburg County Auditor Audrey Asbury defended her decision to lower the millage to 37 mills for debt service from the information submitted to the county by the OCSD.
"Based on the schedule of debt, the Orangeburg School District needs $15,388,888.06 to pay the school debt for the 2020 tax year," Asbury said. "Orangeburg School District has a fund balance of $5,237,527 in the debt-service fund, which leaves $10,151,361.04 needed to pay the school debt for 2020 tax year."
Asbury said 37 mills should generate $11,211,000, leaving a minimum amount for the fund balance.
"It is the auditor's responsibility to levy only enough taxes to pay the debt for a particular tax year, which would be the 2020 tax year," Asbury said. "To levy more than 37 mills will generate more taxes to be paid by taxpayers, which is not needed for debt service for the 2020 tax year."
Trustee Mary Ulmer asked Damron if the reduction in debt-service millage could lead to continued fluctuations every year.
He answered in the affirmative, noting the fluctuations will be based on the district's capital needs.
"The millage will have to go back up to probably 43 to 44 minimum based on the value of a mill and the amount of debt service that is already outstanding," he said.
In the interim, school officials have said they do have plans to tackle the deficit, including evaluating staffing in all areas.
The district has also sought to close the deficit with county and state assistance. The district has met with S.C. Department of Education and county officials, as well as the local legislative delegation.
In other matters, trustees voted to request from the State Department of Education a separate school identification number for the Orangeburg Technology Center and Lake Marion Technology Center.
The change in SIDN would classify the schools as dual county technology centers and make the district and school eligible for additional state funding when monies become available. This additional monies would be due to the fact that the center would be serving students from two counties.
Currently, the Orangeburg Technology Center serves students from Calhoun County but does not have a SIDN designated as a dual county technology center.
The Lake Marion Technology Center currently shares an SIDN number with the Lake Marion High School but it meets the qualifications to have it own SIDN, said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.
"This is just putting us in appropriate alignment for other opportunities that become available for us at the state," Foster said.
The Cope Career Center has already had a correct SIDN number to be recognized by the state as a dual county technology center as it serves students from Bamberg County.
