Orangeburg County School District deficit to mean tax increases

"The problem this will create is that you are going to get into a situation where your millage is going up some years and down other years," he said.

"Now politically for you all, you are not going to get many thank you notes when the millage goes from 42 back to 37, but when it goes back up to 43, 44, 45 next year, you probably are going to hear from folks," Damron said, noting "we don't have any control over what the county ultimately decides to do."

Orangeburg County Auditor Audrey Asbury defended her decision to lower the millage to 37 mills for debt service from the information submitted to the county by the OCSD.

"Based on the schedule of debt, the Orangeburg School District needs $15,388,888.06 to pay the school debt for the 2020 tax year," Asbury said. "Orangeburg School District has a fund balance of $5,237,527 in the debt-service fund, which leaves $10,151,361.04 needed to pay the school debt for 2020 tax year."

Asbury said 37 mills should generate $11,211,000, leaving a minimum amount for the fund balance.