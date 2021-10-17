Orangeburg County School District: COVID numbers going down

Orangeburg County School District’s COVID numbers are trending downward, according to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.
Foster reported last week that about 525 students were out on quarantine and isolation. He expected about 160 students would return by week's end.
About five employees were out under quarantine, with about four of the five returning Monday.
Foster believes the numbers are declining because of vaccines and mask wearing.
About 95% of the district's students are wearing masks.
About 72% of the district's employees have been fully vaccinated, Foster said.
Employees who are vaccinated by Oct. 18 will receive a $200 incentive.
In light of the mask usage of about 95% and the increasing vaccination rates, the district has decided to not to mandate masks be worn in school buildings.
OCSD mandates face coverings on school buses and in health care areas of school facilities. Face coverings are also required for any visitors.
The issue of mask mandates has been moving through the courts, with the latest ruling allowing South Carolina school districts to mandate face coverings.
Technology
The Orangeburg County School District has implemented the web and video conferencing service Cisco Webex.
The district has used Microsoft Teams to connect students with teachers individually and teachers to teachers, but Cisco Webex can be used to connect entire classrooms, OCSD Director of Technology Eric Hamm said.
“This is classroom to classroom versus directly to the student as an individual,” Hamm said.
The technology is currently used in high schools and middle schools.
Hamm said currently the district has a partnership with Bamberg County.
“We are putting in the same system in Bamberg and once that is complete, students in Bamberg will be able to take courses in Orangeburg in the same manner that the Calhoun and Orangeburg students will be able to work,” Hamm said.
Currently, students in Calhoun and Bamberg are being taught by Orangeburg County teachers. Hamm said the system would also allow teachers in Calhoun and Bamberg counties to teach students in Orangeburg County.
“Having this in is really important,” Hamm said. Teachers will be trained on how to use the system.
Extended learning
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims said the district will offer extended learning two Saturdays a month – with the exception of December – throughout the school year. Recently, 153 students participated and there are efforts to increase attendance.
The hour-long sessions focus on English-language arts and math, as well as SAT and ACT preparation. All sessions are virtual.
Lower grades will focus on phonics, grades 3 to 6 on math and high schools on English I, English II, Algebra I and Algebra II
In other business:
• Edisto High School students in JRTOC and band will travel to Tampa, Florida, to explore the advanced technology at MacDill Air Force Base, the Florida Aquarium and Busch Gardens. The students will learn about historic settlements in St. Augustine, Florida as well as marine life at the aquarium.
The field trip is scheduled for Nov. 3 through Nov. 6.
• The district's human resource department recognized first-year district teachers – Mellichamp Elementary School's Maya Webb and Robert E. Howard Middle School's Jarod Barksdale – as part of what will be a monthly Rookie Teacher of the Month initiative.
Webb was recognized for the month of August and Barksdale for the month of September. The nominations are made by staff and selected by committee.
The recognition is implemented in an effort to show appreciation to teachers during challenging times of teacher shortages.
The teachers will receive a certificate and $50.
• It was announced that 2016 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate Samantha Davis was recently crowned 2022 USA National Miss South Carolina.
• The school district is in the process of starting a leadership academy. A total of 54 individuals – teachers, counselors and assistant principals – applied. The applications will be screened by senior staff and outside individuals.
• Trustees accepted the superintendent's recommendation for an employee contract separation after about a 40-minute closed session. There were no public discussions about the employee or the contract.
• The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district's website.
• The district is in the process of programming a new districtwide phone system. The phone system will run in conjunction with the existing phone system until all the operational kinks are ironed out.
Voicemail to email capabilities will be a part of the new system, which is also expected to have greater efficiency in call routing.