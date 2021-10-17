Orangeburg County School District: COVID numbers going down

Technology

The Orangeburg County School District has implemented the web and video conferencing service Cisco Webex.

The district has used Microsoft Teams to connect students with teachers individually and teachers to teachers, but Cisco Webex can be used to connect entire classrooms, OCSD Director of Technology Eric Hamm said.

“This is classroom to classroom versus directly to the student as an individual,” Hamm said.

The technology is currently used in high schools and middle schools.

Hamm said currently the district has a partnership with Bamberg County.

“We are putting in the same system in Bamberg and once that is complete, students in Bamberg will be able to take courses in Orangeburg in the same manner that the Calhoun and Orangeburg students will be able to work,” Hamm said.

Currently, students in Calhoun and Bamberg are being taught by Orangeburg County teachers. Hamm said the system would also allow teachers in Calhoun and Bamberg counties to teach students in Orangeburg County.

“Having this in is really important,” Hamm said. Teachers will be trained on how to use the system.