Orangeburg County School District: Convocation postponed because of COVID

“This COVID is not playing,” Bruce-Stephens said. “We have to realize this disease is not playing. For myself, I don't plan to attend.

“I am not getting into the building with 1,900 or 2,000 people and don't know what they have.”

Course catalog

Trustees unanimously approved academic policies, procedures, and administrative rules contained in the district's course catalog.

The rules and policies are required by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Some highlights include:

• Graduates graduating in the fall, winter or summer who want to be ranked with the senior class for scholarship eligibility can remain an active senior through the end of the senior year by enrolling in at least two courses provided by their high school, career and technical education center or college/university for dual credit.

• Students who graduate in less than four years will not be eligible to be a valedictorian or salutatorian. The students’ grade point averages can be calculated with their senior classes for scholarship purposes. Students who graduate early will also need to complete an early graduation application.