Orangeburg County School District continues planning for students; no date set for middle, high school openings

Orangeburg County School District officials expect to have a comprehensive, in-person hybrid instruction plan for all grade levels soon.
Elementary school students and some others have already returned to a hybrid model of in-person learning. Some students are continuing with online learning.
The district has not yet announced when middle and high school students will have a chance to return to school.
"What I wanted to do is assess how we rolled out the elementary schools," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a special called school board meeting Tuesday.
"The more students you add, the more proactive you have to be,” he said.
Foster noted the dynamics for elementary school students and older students are different, because students in higher grade levels have to change classes more often.
"There are a lot of other dynamics when it comes to transportation," he said.
"We will continue to monitor that and hopefully have a plan for full scale – for secondary but also any impact or changes to the elementary delivery as well," Foster continued. "That is our goal: the next time we roll this out to have a full scale plan to include all levels."
Foster was responding to school trustee Ruby Edwards, who asked if the district had a return date in place for middle and high school students.
"I want to thank this community for their continued support in how we are trying to strategically and methodically move into hybrid education and maintain the virtual options for those families," Foster said.
There have been 140 district employees or students impacted by coronavirus, requiring a quarantine or self-isolation. Foster said those are not current or active cases.
There are 69 people who have completed and resolved their isolation period and have now tested negative for the virus. There are five faculty/staff members and one student who are under quarantine with COVID-19.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Andress Carter-Sims said through Oct. 13, a total of 5,714 students have chosen to continue to learn virtually while 5,660 have chosen the in-person, hybrid model. The district's total enrollment is 11,374 students.
Families still have an opportunity to visit the district's website to complete an Orangeburg Online application to allow their children to continue virtual learning through the fall semester.
Since the district announced the first day of in-person hybrid learning, about 369 families have chosen to go back to virtual learning rather than face-to-face.
District officials remind parents that while they can choose to switch their students from in-person instruction to virtual instruction, they cannot switch back from virtual to in-person instruction until the end of the semester.
Foster praised the elementary school teachers who are doing simultaneous in-person and virtual instruction.
"We know it is a change. We know it is a challenge," Foster said. Trustee Mary Ulmer expressed concerns about some students turning in late assignments and not showing their faces to their teachers during virtual instruction.
Sims noted students are expected to have their cameras on and their faces visible to instructors.
"We are encouraging that. The schools are calling families to make sure we are communicating that expectation,” Sims said.
"We have to see their faces to make sure that it is them," Foster said. "Parents, please, that is an expectation and we will continue to communicate that and hopefully give them the best education possible."
In other matters:
• The S.C. School Board Association recognized state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, for his support of public and rural education during his service in the state's General Assembly. Matthews is retiring.
The award was forwarded to Matthews as he could not be in attendance due to a family obligation.
• The district is developing a new website with plans to launch by year's end.
Websites will also be created for individual schools with a launch date of late 2020 or early 2021.
• A procurement training session and workshop for both potential and current district vendors is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at 770 Stilton Road, the Clyburn Center. The meeting is available to all vendors, including minority-owned businesses.
The session will be recorded and available on the district's website at a later time for those not comfortable with meeting in-person.
• Trustees recognized 14 S.C. Junior Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year. One student attends Carver-Edisto Middle School; two attend William J. Clark Middle School and eleven attend Branchville High School.
• Edisto Elementary School was recognized for being named a National Beta School of Distinction.
• Marcus Elmore was recognized for perfect attendance all 12 years of school. Elmore attended school 2,160 days while attending Marshall Elementary, William J. Clark Middle and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Elmore is currently at Clemson University studying computer science with plans to become a software engineer.
• Trustees entered into closed session. Upon returning to open session, trustees approved personnel recommendations.
• The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at district headquarters at 102 Founders Court. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
