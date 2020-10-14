Orangeburg County School District continues planning for students; no date set for middle, high school openings

Orangeburg County School District officials expect to have a comprehensive, in-person hybrid instruction plan for all grade levels soon.

Elementary school students and some others have already returned to a hybrid model of in-person learning. Some students are continuing with online learning.

The district has not yet announced when middle and high school students will have a chance to return to school.

"What I wanted to do is assess how we rolled out the elementary schools," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a special called school board meeting Tuesday.

"The more students you add, the more proactive you have to be,” he said.

Foster noted the dynamics for elementary school students and older students are different, because students in higher grade levels have to change classes more often.

"There are a lot of other dynamics when it comes to transportation," he said.

"We will continue to monitor that and hopefully have a plan for full scale – for secondary but also any impact or changes to the elementary delivery as well," Foster continued. "That is our goal: the next time we roll this out to have a full scale plan to include all levels."