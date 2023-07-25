SANTEE – The Orangeburg County School District broke ground Friday morning on a new, 20,500-square-foot wing at the Lake Marion High School campus.

The addition will house about 500 middle school students and will become the Lake Marion Middle School. It will be added to the existing 24,500-square-foot school building for a total space of 45,000 square feet.

“To God be the glory,” trustee the Rev. R.L. “Poppy” Brown told those gathered for the groundbreaking.

“We thank all of those of you out there that voted for progress. Truly our children are second to none and we know education is the great equalizer. You must have a good education to compete in this global society,” Brown said.

The expansion, made possible through a voter-approved, $190 million bond referendum, will cost $7.6 million. That includes $405,268 in contingency costs.

The addition of about $2.1 million in soft costs could bring the total project cost to $9.8 million. Columbia-based Contract Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the project.

Construction will start in two weeks with a targeted opening date of August 2024.

The school will serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle. Both Holly Hill-Roberts and Elloree Middle will close.

The new construction will separate middle school and high school students.

All grade levels will share a cafeteria, gymnasium, auditorium, media center, and band and chorus space, although schedules will be staggered to keep the children separate.

Principal Architect Mary Beth Branham of LS3P said the addition will provide much-needed space for the middle schoolers in the area.

“The exterior design will complement the high school, yet will have its own identifiable front entry to house the middle school’s administrative staff so it has its own front door,” Branham said. “We are proud to have played a part in advancing your vision to create an environment for equity and excellence for every student, every classroom, every day.”

The traffic flow at the school will remain relatively the same. The bus drop-off will remain at the north side and the middle school drop-off will be off of Tee Vee Road. There will be a new visitor entrance as part of the middle school addition.

OCSD Board Trustee Betty Pelzer described the groundbreaking as a “sweet, sweet occasion.”

“I am going to vote every time for the betterment of our children,” Pelzer said. “That is where I am: Whether I am on the school board or off the school board, the children are my number one priority.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the new middle school will allow the consolidation of resources and teacher staffing while helping improve overall operations and allowing for the efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

He said the upgrades have one purpose in mind: “Children. That single word is the reason why we do what we do.

“That is the foundation of the work and our core values center around what is best for children.”

The district’s theme for the coming school year will be “Reconstructing the Future: The Hard Reset.”

“Not only are we reconstructing facilities, we are reconstructing our curriculum. We are reconstructing our educational opportunity, but at the end of the day we are reconstructing our children,” Foster said. “The reality is there is already a foundation there, so we are not constructing. That is why we are reconstructing. We are taking the foundation that they already have and reconstructing that. Sometimes that takes a hard reset.”

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, “When you are doing the right thing for the right reasons, when it is about the children, all children it will all come out just fine.”

She described the groundbreaking as a “momentous occasion.”

“Y’all don’t need me to stand here and tell you this was rough, this was tough, but guess what: The people who really truly care about our children said ‘You know what, our children deserve the best,’” Cobb-Hunter said. “Remember, whether you have kids in school or not: all of these children belong to all of us,” she said.

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier encouraged the students to not take the new school for granted.

“You all have a beautiful building,” Frazier said. “It is going to be nice. Take good care of it and, believe me, stay in the books and learn.”

Lake Marion High School rising junior Travontae Armstrong said the new middle school will be good for students.

“It will give people more exposure of what high school will be like, so that they can be prepared when they actually come into the high school part of the building,” Armstrong said.

The groundbreaking was the second to occur during the week.

On Thursday, the district broke ground on the William J. Clark Middle School expansion.

Other building projects approved by voters in November include the construction of a new elementary school in Holly Hill and the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The district is also upgrading its high school athletic facilities. Grass fields will be replaced with artificial turf.

The district’s board of trustees voted to spend $5.4 million for the athletic projects.