Orangeburg County School District: Classroom learning delayed; DHEC releases coronavirus counts for schools

"In that instance and in all known instances of employee illness, we are very pleased to share that our staff has responded appropriately by staying home when ill, notifying their supervisor immediately upon a diagnosis, and fully participating in contact tracing to identify persons who were close contacts and need to quarantine."

Approximately 56 known employees have been impacted by coronavirus since March, Glenne Piccolino said.

Positive COVID-19 tests have shown 12 employees have contracted the virus.

"All employees who have tested positive have traced their exposure to a non-workplace setting, such as an encounter with a relative or friend with COVID," Glenne Piccolino said.

Through contact tracing, an additional 40-plus employees have been identified as “close contacts” of someone who has tested positive and have been forced to quarantine, she said.

"All individuals identified as close contacts as well as those who were not identified as close contacts, but were potentially exposed, have been notified," she said.

"We’ve had a potential exposure with no close contacts identified as part of one athletic team, and a positive case among another that led to the quarantine of a number of coaches," she said.