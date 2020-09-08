Orangeburg County School District: Classroom learning delayed; DHEC releases coronavirus counts for schools

Orangeburg County School District students won’t return for in-person classroom instruction until Monday, Sept. 28 due to the rise in positive coronavirus cases in the district.
"Unfortunately, it is evident now that the previously designated target date for the hybrid model to begin of Monday, Sept. 14, would not be advisable given the rise of coronavirus cases within our community," the school district said in a prepared statement.
The district will continue to monitor the spread of the virus following the Labor Day holiday and determine if Sept. 28 is appropriate for a return to in-person instruction, OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
"We are looking, of course, at DHEC’s overall assessment for each county (which combines the two-week cumulative incidence rate, the trend in incidence rate, and the two-week percent positive rate)," Glenne Piccolino said. “In addition, we are regularly updated from local medical providers on COVID hospitalizations, infections and inpatient space capacity."
When in-person learning returns Sept. 28, the district plans to have a traditional in-person schedule for elementary school students and a hybrid schedule of some in-classroom days and some virtual learning days for middle and high school students.
About 6,500 students have indicated they wish to continue learning virtually throughout the remainder of the semester in Orangeburg Online.
The delayed reopening of in-person classes comes as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control begins its public release of data about coronavirus cases within schools.
Carver Edisto Middle School and Marshall Elementary School each reported fewer than five COVID-19 cases involving faculty, according to DHEC data released Tuesday.
"It’s important to remember that this reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school," DHEC stated in a press release. "Only those students, faculty and staff who physically attend school or a school’s campus on a regular basis will be included in the counts."
Carver Edisto Middle and Marshall Elementary School were the only public schools in The T&D Region to report cases through Sept. 8.
But Glenne Piccolino says the DHEC numbers do not tell the whole story.
"While DHEC school exposure numbers appear low, it is important to note that our district data is continually updated with new information daily. DHEC data is about two-weeks behind," Glenne Piccolino said.
"Last week, all school food service employees at one school site were asked to self-quarantine following a potential exposure," she said. "As a result, our student breakfast and lunch service was temporarily relocated to a nearby school."
"In that instance and in all known instances of employee illness, we are very pleased to share that our staff has responded appropriately by staying home when ill, notifying their supervisor immediately upon a diagnosis, and fully participating in contact tracing to identify persons who were close contacts and need to quarantine."
Approximately 56 known employees have been impacted by coronavirus since March, Glenne Piccolino said.
Positive COVID-19 tests have shown 12 employees have contracted the virus.
"All employees who have tested positive have traced their exposure to a non-workplace setting, such as an encounter with a relative or friend with COVID," Glenne Piccolino said.
Through contact tracing, an additional 40-plus employees have been identified as “close contacts” of someone who has tested positive and have been forced to quarantine, she said.
"All individuals identified as close contacts as well as those who were not identified as close contacts, but were potentially exposed, have been notified," she said.
"We’ve had a potential exposure with no close contacts identified as part of one athletic team, and a positive case among another that led to the quarantine of a number of coaches," she said.
DHEC has reported no cases in Calhoun or Bamberg county public schools.
Felton Laboratory Charter School reported less than five faculty members tested positive for the coronavirus. Orangeburg Preparatory School reported less than five students had tested positive for the virus through Sept. 8.
Overall, DHEC is reporting 138 cases among school students in the state and 95 among faculty for a total of 233 cases associated with schools.
