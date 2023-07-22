The Orangeburg County School District has broken ground on a two-story, 26,350-square-foot addition to William J. Clark Middle School.

Construction on the Bennett Street school will begin immediately, with a targeted completion and move-in date of December 2024.

William J. Clark Middle School Principal Dr. Donyale Mosley said the groundbreaking is historic.

“This event marks the beginning of the eventual merger between William J. Clark Middle School and Robert E. Howard Middle School,” Mosley said. “This is a new era.”

The school will become the home of middle school-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard Middle School.

As part of the project, Howard Middle will be converted into an elementary school and will serve students currently served by Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp.

Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools will all close. The schools are all within four miles of each other.

The expansion at the Bennett Street school will provide additional classroom space for about 500 students.

The first floor of the addition will include the main classrooms, science lab, chorus room, piano room and music lab.

The second floor will house core classes for sixth-grade students. The exterior design will complement the existing facility.

The guaranteed maximum price the district will spend on the addition is $9.2 million, which includes about $489,054 in contingency costs. Estimated soft costs are about $2.2 million, for a total cost of $11.4 million.

Due to the challenges of traffic flow at the school, the parent drop-off entrance will be placed on Boulevard Street. The visitor parking lot will remain where it is on Bennett Street and the bus drop-off will be on Bennett Street.

Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony was a festive occasion with gray and maroon balloons in honor of the school colors. A gold shovel lapel pin was given to attendees.

Each of the shovels used for the groundbreaking also had the date and the name of the school to serve as commemorative pieces.

Mosley said the school currently has about 680 students and the expansion will bring in about 430 additional students.

“We are going to be a larger school but we will be able to offer more things to the students at the school,” Mosley said. “We will be able to offer more drama, theater. We already have band, and chorus and piano for our students.”

She said the school will also be able to upgrade its science, technology, engineering, arts and math offerings.

Students will move in gradually during the transition, Mosley said. “We will start with sixth-graders coming over first.”

“This is a great opportunity for us. It is a great day to be a Greyhound,” she said.

Rising William J. Clark Middle School seventh-grader Kennedy Williams is excited about the expansion.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for the students and it will create more space for them to learn,” Williams said.

Kenney’s father, Reginald, hopes the expansion will allow the school to offer more extracurricular programs. He also hopes that there’s some common areas for students to fellowship.

As a teacher, Reginald believes bigger classrooms, “are often what we need so the kids can space out so we can have a lot of resources.”

“I think it is just wonderful,” he said.

Shannon, Kennedy’s mother, said, “I think it is just a wonderful opportunity for William J. Clark to have this expansion.

“It will definitely provide the space that they need to accommodate the students that they serve so that they are academically successful going forward.”

Contract Construction Vice President Kyle Farley said the company, which is the project’s general contractor, has been working with project architect LS3P and the district since January.

“We are ready to go to get this thing started,” Farley said. “Before long, you will start seeing demolition out here. We will have the building going up and the addition tied into the existing facility. We appreciate the opportunity and the faith the board has placed in us.”

Principal Architect Mary Beth Branham of LS3P said, “Our hope is that the additional space will support your vision for innovation to maximize the potential for every student to compete worldwide.”

OCSD Board Chair Ruby Edwards thanked the voters of the county for supporting the referendum that made the expansion possible.

“Our students deserve the very best,” Edwards said. “The children are our future and our children in Orangeburg County deserve everything to make sure they have the brightest future that we can give them.”

OCSD Board Vice Chair Dr. Debora Brunson said, “Today is a special day for all of us. It has been a long time coming, but the wait is over and the effort has been well worth it.”

“This project started with a vision by our superintendent, Dr. Shawn Foster,” Brunson said. “Fortunately for the school district, you, our voters, and supporters also believed in and trusted in that vision.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the spaces that are being expanded are “birth opportunities.”

Comparing the “classroom to a class womb,” Foster said “We have to look at our classrooms as not only a space of learning, but a space of bringing life and birth to the greatness of our children.”

Foster asked the students in the audience to stand.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what we do the work for,” Foster said. “This is who we do the work for.”

The students were the first ones allowed to grab a shovel for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The groundbreaking for the William J. Clark expansion is a part of a larger, $190 million districtwide school building plan approved by voters in November.

The projects include the expansion of the Lake Marion High School, the construction of a new elementary school in Holly Hill and the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Cook Road.

In addition, the district is also upgrading its athletic facilities.

Thus far, the district has celebrated the groundbreaking of field upgrades at the Edisto High School and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School athletic fields.

The district’s board of trustees voted to spend $5.4 million for the projects.