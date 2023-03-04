Orangeburg County School District Board Member Idella Carson was one of seven board members hailing from seven different school districts across the state to earn Level Six recognition in the Boardmanship Institute sponsored by the South Carolina School Boards Association.

Level Six is the highest level of distinction for school board training.

Carson served as an elected member of the Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five Board from 2013 to 2018. She was then elected to the Orangeburg County School District Board in November 2018.

As an educator and administrator for over 45 years in Orangeburg County, Carson has dedicated her life to molding and shaping young minds into productive citizens, the district said in a release.

Carson is an adjunct professor at South Carolina State University, training and teaching future students to become professional teachers.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Claflin College and a master of education plus 30 hours from South Carolina State University.

She attended several institutions and seminars, including the African American History Symposium at Lincoln University in Oxford, Pennsylvania; Advanced Placement Government at the University of South Carolina; the Robert A. Taft Institute and Strom Thurmond Institute at Clemson University, and workshops at the University of Virginia.

She was one of two teachers from South Carolina to receive an all-expense paid trip to the inauguration of President Clinton in 1993.

Carson is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Phi Delta Kappa, La Charms Club, NAACP, Eastern Star and Warren Chapel Baptist Church. She was married to the late John “Pookey” Carson and is the proud mother of two sons, Terrence and Torez, and two grandchildren, Taylor and Matthew.

Others earning the Level Six designation were Rosey Anderson of Barnwell School District 45; Beverly Bonaparte of Bamberg County School District; Anne Marie Green of Lexington County School District One; Christina Gwozdz of Beaufort County School District; Maria-Helena Miller of Rock Hill Schools (York Three); and Kristy Spears of Fort Mill Schools (York Four).

They received a Level Six pin and plaque at SCSBA’s Annual Convention held Feb. 17-19 in Hilton Head.