Orangeburg County School District can raise taxes to fix error; new law allows faster closure of unsafe schools

The district has requested about $11 million to help offset consolidation costs.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, confirmed the school district would be in line to benefit from state money set aside for school districts that have consolidated, but said the amount will be better understood when the budget process is complete.

The school board is required to set a budget before July 1 and to notify the county auditor and treasurer about the millage required to operate for the next school year by Sept. 2. The board is required to hold a public hearing prior to its final approval of the budget.

School closures

The new law would allow the district's board of trustees to close a school deemed to be "an imminent threat to the health or safety of students or staff" if "the needed upgrades and repairs to maintain a school are economically unfeasible."

The law states if these two conditions exist for a school or building within the district that the board would be able to take actions to close it without going through public hearings or a public referendum.

School district officials are not yet willing to say if any school is in danger of immediately closing.