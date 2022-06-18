Orangeburg County School District budget includes teacher raises; district not planning on tax increase

The Orangeburg County School District plans to give teachers a $2,000 salary increase during the next fiscal year, although the state budget could change those plans.

“We are trying to take the most accurate information we have, making the best budgetary projections, and then place not only the school district but the community in the best place possible,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

OCSD trustees gave third reading last week to a preliminary, $128.4 million budget. It includes a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, plus an experience-based STEP increase for teachers. The district's STEP increase ranges from 0% to 19%.

School district trustees will revisit and possibly amend the budget before the new fiscal year starts July 1.

After the OCSD board approved its budget last week, S.C. lawmakers approved a state spending plan that would raise the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000.

Lawmakers also put $275 million more into the state’s education funding formula, according to the Associated Press. Districts can use the money however they like, but a number of lawmakers have suggested a $4,000 salary increase for all teachers.

During their meeting last week, OCSD trustee Dr. William O'Quinn spoke in favor of a $4,000 increase for teachers.

“We have enough trouble recruiting teachers now as it is,” O'Quinn said. “If we are not going to do a little bit better than that, we are going to have even more problems.”

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens agreed, saying “We are having a problem keeping teachers as they are.”

“We are top heavy and we know we are top heavy,” she said. “We’ve got to do something – the teachers are your first line."

“We, instead of trying to boost them up, we are trying to tear them down,” she said. “We’ve got to keep our teachers here. I don't know how we are going to do it.

“I don't know how we can come up with the $4,000, but we are top heavy and we need to be looking at the top and start getting that money where it is supposed to be – to the bottom.”

Trustees Mary Ulmer and Idella Carson also said the teachers should receive the $4,000 raise.

“We need to keep our teachers happy,” Carson said.

Ulmer and O'Quinn were opposed to the passage of the district's budget.

District Assistant Superintendent of Finance Gail Sanders said if the district goes with the $2,000 proposed salary increase, it will have a balanced budget and there will not be a need for a tax increase.

The general operating millage would be 192 and debt service millage would be 42.

Sanders said state law does allow the district to increase millage by 4.7%, or 10 mills. The 10 additional mills would bring in about $2 million.

In addition to the teacher salary increase mandate, the state is also mandating an experience-based pay increase for all employees; an increase for bus drivers; an increase in retirement employer cost; and an increase in health insurance employer cost.

O'Quinn questioned the wisdom of not proposing a millage increase when the district is eligible to raise taxes.

He noted when he was a trustee with Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4, the board did not increase millage for years and then was hit harder in the future by not doing so.

“We did not do our two- or three-mill increase a year and then we got fouled up several years down the road because we really did not have the money to do things with,” he said.

“I am not proposing a millage increase, but I am saying we do need to really consider doing it so that we don't miss out on what we could have gotten this year when we really needed to have had it,” O'Quinn said.

Foster said there is a three-year look back for the district to raise taxes if needed.

Bruce-Stephens echoed O'Quinn's concerns.

“I know what you are doing: You are looking at the best interest of this year, but it is better to be safe than sorry. We’ve got to look at what is going on. We’ve got to stay on top of things,” she said.

Under the OCSD's proposed budget, it’s planning on:

• $47.4 million in local revenue.

• $22.3 million in state reimbursements.

• $49.1 million in state money.

• $350,000 miscellaneous.

• $8.5 million in transfers, including indirect costs for food service and federal funds.

The revenue does not include the High School for Health Professions, which will no longer by sponsored by the OCSD as a charter school.

Expenditures include:

• $74.6 million in salaries, including a $2,000 increase for all positions on the professional salary schedule.

• 68-cent hourly rate increase for bus drivers.

• An experience-based pay increase for eligible employees.

• $31 million in employee benefits, to include an 18.1% employer health insurance increase and a 1% employer retirement increase.

Over the last two years, the district's revenues have exceeded expenditures.

