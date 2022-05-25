Orangeburg County School District boosts school security

The Orangeburg County School District says there will be a larger law enforcement presence at its schools following the shooting incident in Texas on Tuesday.

“We know that teachers can’t teach and students cannot learn when concerned for their physical safety, and, together, we want to reassure our community that we are committed to safe learning environments,” the district said in a release.

A gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Police stormed the classroom and killed the gunman.

OCSD said, “Our prayers and thoughts are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, today as they recover from yesterday’s tragic event.

“We met with local law enforcement agencies earlier today to discuss the tragedy and the impact that events of this nature have on the emotional wellbeing of our own students, teachers, staff and families.”

OCSD says it asked all law enforcement agencies to enhance patrols around and within school campuses over the next two weeks.

“As we near the end of this school year, there will be an enhanced police presence throughout the county on our school campuses,” the release said. “All agencies in marked and unmarked law enforcement uniforms and vehicles will support this effort. It is our hope that their presence will offer comfort and additional reassurance to our students, teachers, staff and families.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1