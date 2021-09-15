Orangeburg County School District boosting security; clear bag policy to cover all high, middle schools

A clear bag or no bag policy is already in effect at all athletic events districtwide.

“As you go and root and cheer our football and volleyball teams on now, please be prepared to only bring a clear bag or no bag at all,” Foster said.

The superintendent said the district has also started scheduling random drug and weapon sweeps using canine units in partnership with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“This will happen in our parking lots and in our school buildings as well, just to make sure that students are aware that we’re not going to tolerate anything on campuses that shouldn’t be on campus.

“There’s no other way to say that. Schools are going to be safe places, and we’re going to do whatever we have to do to ensure that. I have to thank law enforcement for their continuing partnership in making sure that this happens. These will be random, and it’ll spread amongst a variety of schools throughout the year,” Foster said.

The district is also researching the purchase of additional metal detection devices for schools that will also be able to take temperatures and pictures.